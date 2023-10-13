Liverpool on red alert after European giants name surprisingly low price for potential Salah successor

Liverpool could be forced to bring in a new winger in January, with the future of their Premier League record goal scorer Mohamed Salah in doubt.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for the Egypt international before the summer transfer window closed but the offer was swiftly rejected by the Reds.

Reports at the time claimed that Al Ittihad would be willing to go as high as £215m for Salah. The Saudi club’s interest is unlikely to go away, but whether Liverpool are willing to sell him in January, even for that price, remains to be seen.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be considering bringing in a new winger this winter regardless, and one of the names at the top of the manager’s shortlist is PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko.

As previously reported by Football365, Liverpool, Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Everton are all interested in the 20-year-old, who is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in the Netherlands.

Bakayoko was on fire for PSV last season as he grabbed nine goals and six assists in 39 outings across all competitions. He has started this term very well, too, scoring once and making six assists in 15 outings so far.

It was Brentford who came closest to signing Bakayoko during the summer window. The Bees reportedly submitted a club-record £34m bid for the youngster. Bakayoko decided to stay at PSV, however, following their qualification for the Champions League.

Brentford are expected to come back in for Bakayoko in January, but as mentioned, several Premier League clubs are in the race for his signature – including Liverpool.

Now, according to reports from Spain, PSV would be willing to accept a surprisingly small offer of just £21m for Bakayoko in January – £13m less than what Brentford put on the table for him.

For a player with Bakayoko’s potential, this would be a huge bargain, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a host of clubs make a bid for him this winter.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do launch a concrete bid for the Belgium international. If they don’t, it’s likely one of Bakayoko’s many other suitors will swoop in for his signature.

