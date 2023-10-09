Liverpool on red alert as La Liga outfit register interest in teenager that Klopp rates highly

La Liga outfit Sevilla have registered an interest in Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic according to the latest reports from Spain.

While Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign, Bajcetic has been forced to watch most of the action from the sidelines.

The 18-year-old made his first-team breakthrough last season and he quickly garnered praise for his eye-catching performances in midfield.

His season prematurely came to an end in March as he was sidelined with an injury. The youngster has been continuing his recovery into the new season as he looks to get back to full fitness.

Bajcetic is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, but he has been handed a couple of opportunities in the cup competitions as he makes his way back to full health.

While plenty of Liverpool fans are excited about what the future holds for the teenager, they could have a battle on their hands to keep him.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla are considering making a move for the Spanish youngster in 2024. As the club are looking to sign young upcoming players, Bajcetic fits into the club’s new long-term vision.

Earlier this year, the teenager penned a new deal at Anfield until 2027 which means that Liverpool are in a strong position to fend off any interest.

Bajcetic seems settled into life at Liverpool as he spoke glowingly about the club upon signing his new contract earlier in the year.

“Obviously I’m so, so happy, so excited to keep playing for this club and hopefully I can play more years together. Me and my family are very proud to sign a new contract with this club,” Bajcetic told the club website.

“It feels amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of in these two years I’ve been here and something that I’ve been working hard [for] as well.”

Jurgen Klopp also clearly rates the youngster highly. The Liverpool boss lauded the teenager’s impact last season as he described Bajcetic as a “really smart” player.

“He is a top player and we are really happy that when we had to improve defensively but his defensive contribution is really interesting for each football team,” Klopp explained.

“The position he plays, he is a really smart player with good vision, good overview, good technique.”

