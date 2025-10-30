Pundit Jamie Redknapp has hit out at Liverpool head coach Arne Slot after the Premier League giants were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Liverpool suffered a 3-0 loss at Anfield against Crystal Palace last night to exit the Carabao Cup.

This is their sixth loss in seven games in all competitions, but Slot selected a weak starting XI, including several youngsters and back-ups, while their bench was filled with youth products.

Therefore, it was hardly surprising that the Reds were beaten 3-0 by Palace via a first-half brace by Ismaila Sarr and a late finish from Yeremy Pino. The hosts also finished the game with ten men as Amara Nallo was sent off wih ten minutes to go.

Speaking pre-match, ex-Liverpool star Redknapp admitted Slot’s team selection was a “surprise”.

“It’s a surprise but I guess he’s the only man who knows when he watches the training,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports before the match.

READ: Arne Slot makes Liverpool kids part of the misery in sacking footnote



“He sees who is right – people like Virgil van Dijk, what is their fitness and confidence. Ekitike, I thought he might start today – it’s a really surprising thing what he’s done tonight. I thought he would have gone a lot stronger than that to be honest.”

Speaking post-match, Redknapp added: “It was the wrong team, make no mistake. You’ve not made it easy for the young players because of the team and players around them.

“You can’t tell me that he’s picked that team today and those subs thinking ‘that will get me a result against a really good Crystal Palace side’.

“You might hope they can but I didn’t believe for one second that they could beat them.

“He’s made a mistake today but he’s been unbelievable since he’s come to the club, this is real pressure for everyone concerned but that’s football.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arne Slot sets Liverpool and Milos Kerkez up for a fall against Crystal Palace

👉 Predicting where every PL boss will be in five years: Guardiola on the golf course…

👉 Liverpool handed Marc Guehi ‘transfer update’ from unlikely source as injury list grows by three



Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara, meanwhile, claims Slot “threw in the towel” with his team selection, while ex-Liverpool star Dean Saunders added: “He’s asking for trouble picking a team like that.

“As soon as I saw the team, two thoughts came into my head: They’re either trying to get out of the Cup or looking ahead to the next five games.

“Villa at home, Real Madrid at home, Man City, Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven… so maybe he’s looking ahead and thinking, ‘that’s what matters.’

“The bench tells me everything. Arsenal had a stocked up bench in case things went wrong.

“Jurgen Klopp did this in an FA Cup tie against Wolves a few years back but normally he’ll have Salah and the best players on the bench… Palace are a good team and you’re basically playing the under-23s against them.”