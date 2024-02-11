Jamie Redknapp has given two main reasons why he thinks Xabi Alonso is the “outstanding candidate” to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Klopp announced towards the end of last month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

The Liverpool manager’s contract is not due to expire until 2026 but he will depart early as he has run out of steam and requires a sabbatical.

Brighton’s Robert De Zerbi and Wolves’ Gary O’Neil have been mentioned as potential replacements for Klopp but Alonso is the current favourite to be Liverpool’s next manager.

Alonso has worked wonders with Bayer Leverkusen since becoming their head coach in October 2022. They were battling relegation when he took over but they are now battling Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in the league this season and beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday evening to move five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Redknapp was full of praise for Alonso after Leverkusen’s statement victory over Bayern Munich. The ex-Liverpool player reckons the German is the “outstanding candidate” to replace Klopp because he can “improve players” and make his team “play with great energy”.

“So much skill and awareness when he played and then to go on into coaching and just make it look so easy,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“It’s his second season as a manager, it’s just unbelievable, the transformation, the players, the style of play. The difference will be that people will look at, is his system.

“They play a three at the back predominantly, obviously Liverpool, throughout the years and all their successes have played four at the back. If he gets the job, because right now he’s an outstanding candidate.

“It’s a big risk for him, it’s a great opportunity. The opportunity of a lifetime, I don’t see how you can turn it around. But it does feel in his mind, he goes to bed every night, he wants to take care, win the titles in Germany and if he comes to Liverpool, he’ll be thinking ‘my Goodness, this has got to go right for me’.

“You’re following one of the greats in football in Jurgen Klopp, it’s not going to be easy but he knows he’s going to have all the support from fans if he gets the job. Everyone will be buying into what he wants to do.

“The team play with great energy, he’s improved players beyond recognition there. I don’t see any other candidates that are as good as him.”

