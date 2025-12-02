Liverpool ‘refuse to negotiate’ for long-term target despite offer of £18m discount on transfer

Liverpool are refusing to make an offer for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo ahead of January after being offered the player, according to reports.

After making a perfect start to the season with five wins from five Premier League matches, Liverpool have dropped to eighth in the table after a terrible run of form.

Their 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium over the weekend was only their fourth victory in the Reds’ last 13 matches in all competitions.

Despite spending over £400m in the summer transfer window on new players, Liverpool could turn to the transfer market once again in January as they look to solve some issues.

The centre of defence has been a particular issue, with Ibrahima Konate particularly out of form this season, and there are rumours that Liverpool could sign a new centre-back in the winter.

Barcelona’s Araujo has been a long-term target for the Reds but now reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool are ‘refusing to negotiate’ a deal ahead of the January window.

Araujo has been in poor form recently for the Catalan giants and Barcelona are attempting to ‘transfer him before his market value declines further’.

Despite Barcelona now willing to drop their asking price from €60m to €40m, a €20m (£18m) discount, ‘Liverpool didn’t hesitate for a moment before rejecting the signing of Araujo, who is no longer of any interest to Arne Slot.’

The report added: ‘At Anfield they prefer to save that money and focus on bringing in another, more reliable centre-back.’

It follows news that Araujo was given indefinite leave by Barcelona after the Uruguay international requested a period of absence.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said on Monday: “It is a private situation, I don’t want to say more. And please, if you can respect it I’d appreciate it.”

Adding to Flick’s comments, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said: “He has been heavily criticised, and I don’t think that’s fair.

“He gives his all on the pitch, he’s our captain, and now he needs to get through this difficult period because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings.

“He’s had a tough time, and I want to tell him that we’re behind him, that he needs to turn the page because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is responsible for defeats or victories.”

Liverpool boss Slot has been suffering his own abuse for the Reds’ poor displays and the Dutchman insists it’s “definitely not a good thing”.

Responding to social media abuse, Slot told a press conference on Tuesday: “It is normal we are criticised, even if we are winning I think this happens.

“I am not a social media person and I am not aware of it but I’m not stupid and I know it’s there.

“Abuse is definitely not a good thing. What I know and what I feel is the support the fans give me in the stadium. They sing for the team but also for me. That’s the support I feel.”

On Wednesday’s opponents, Sunderland, Slot added: “They brought in a lot of new players and started off so well.

“I saw the Chelsea against Arsenal game, very high quality game, and I was aware of the fact that Sunderland beat Chelsea in their stadium and drew with Arsenal. It tells you how strong they must be.

“They have shown a great mentality. The style they play, the risks they take, all 11 players work so, so hard to get a result.”