Liverpool reignite interest in £21.1m Serie A star as bids rejected for £20.2m pair

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup having rejected bids for two of their players.

The Reds are the only remaining Premier League team not to have made a signing so far this summer as Arne Slot’s era at Anfield is off to a slow start.

The midfield remains a priority for the Reds despite the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo last summer, and reports in Italy suggest they’re still keen on Frendrup having first notified Genoa of their interest in January.

The 23-year-old moved to the Serie A side in January 2022 and played a big part in getting Genoa promoted before providing two goals and five assists in the Italian top flight last term.

It’s claimed Liverpool are leading the race for Frendrup – who is valued by Genoa at €25m (£21.1m) – but Aston Villa are also thought to be in the running.

He could be a replacement for Endo, who is high on Roberto De Zerbi’s shortlist at Marseille.

It’s claimed Liverpool have already rejected an £11.8m from De Zerbi’s side for the Japan international and while the Reds aren’t actively looking to be rid of Endo – who impressed last term – if they were able to find a replacement they would be willing to listen to improved offers given at 31 he’s not a long-term option.

Liverpool have also rejected a big from PSV Eindhoven for centre-back Sepp van den Berg, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle for £1m in the summer of 2019 and has had nearly as many loan moves (3) as senior appearances for the Reds (4) since.

His latest loan with Mainz was particularly productive and has led to widespread transfer interest, but PSV’s £8.4m offer falls well short of Liverpool’s valuation, which is thought to be around the £20m.

The 22-year-old recently spoke out on his Liverpool future and the £20m asking price, which he believes is “majorly high” and “makes it difficult” for him to move away from Anfield.

It was only last week, he said: “I know in today’s market [high prices] will happen.

“For the price they want for me, hmmm…Liverpool may think it is right as I had a good season, if they want £20-£25million, that is a lot more. Hopefully we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! But it is also a compliment.

“For me, it is about playing time. If I get it here, there is no better place to be. Of course, [the price tag] is a compliment. But it makes it difficult. £20m is majorly high.

“Of course, I am here now. Liverpool is one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world. It has always been my dream. I am here to show myself I am Liverpool worthy. If he gives me a chance and likes me, there’s a big chance of me staying. But we are still early in the window so we will see.”