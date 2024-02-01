Liverpool ‘reject’ £15m ‘bold late bid’ from Premier League rivals with offer short of asking price

Liverpool have reportedly ‘rejected’ a ‘late bid’ from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 25-year-old progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and has made 33 senior appearances for the Premier League giants since making his debut during the 2019/20 campaign.

Kelleher has impressed when given the chance to play for Liverpool but Alisson’s brilliance (and his lack of injuries) have limited his opportunities.

The Republic of Ireland international was heavily linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic in the summer but they could not get the deal over the line for former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

After Kelleher impressed against Sheffield United in December, Jurgen Klopp told reporters: “I really think he played a really good game. In possession he was good, especially with his feet.

“But then we concede two goals and the Harry Wilson one is an unlucky one as a goalie, if the ball goes through legs, it goes through the legs.

“It has nothing to do with quality, it’s a philosophy thing and he could have saved that ball (for the second goal) as well with the same movement just a little bit more luck.

“We need him to be there, offensive, and get off his line (at Bramall Lane). Besides that, absolutely fine with everything.”

Kelleher may soon get to the stage where he looks for a move elsewhere so he can be the number one and The Daily Mail have revealed that Nottingham Forest have failed with a £15m bid for the goalkeeper. The report adds.

‘Liverpool dismissed a bold attempt from Nottingham Forest to sign goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. ‘Forest offered a deal worth £15million for the 25-year-old but Liverpool do not want to sell. The understudy to Alisson Becker is highly rated by Liverpool and the Anfield club dismissed Forest’s approach out of hand. ‘Kelleher has proven an able stand-in for Alisson and has plenty of interest from other clubs. Liverpool value him in excess of £20m but need the Republic of Ireland international as they chase trophies on four fronts.’

Instead of Kelleher, Forest are now set to sign Strasbourg’s Matz Sels, with The Daily Mail reporting that the shot-stopper is ‘travelling for a medical’.

On Thursday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Matz Sels as new goalkeeper, here we go!

“Strasbourg to receive fee around €6/7m as deal has been completed. Sels, flying to Nottingham for medical.”