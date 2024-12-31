Liverpool have reportedly ‘immediately rejected’ an ‘approach’ from Real Madrid, who are ‘willing to pay’ to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract and he is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but it’s understood that Alexander-Arnold is the most likely to leave amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in the market for a new right-back as they need a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

It’s been widely reported that Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s preferred target. While it’s been presumed that they will move to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed they are ‘willing to pay’ for him in January.

Ornstein said Real Madrid have made an ‘approach to sign Alexander-Arnold’, but this was ‘immediately rejected’ by Liverpool. He explained:

‘Liverpool have turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. ‘The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires next summer and the Spanish club have now made their interest official. ‘Real Madrid contacted the Anfield hierarchy to establish whether Liverpool were prepared to sell Alexander-Arnold to them during the winter window. However, no figures were discussed with Liverpool making it clear that they have no interest in negotiating the 26-year-old’s exit in January.’

‘Liverpool have dismissed reports in Spain that their vice-captain has already informed them of his desire to join Real Madrid. They still retain hope that he will commit his future to his boyhood club with discussions over an extension ongoing. ‘From January 1, Alexander-Arnold can officially speak to foreign clubs about a possible move on a free transfer at the end of the season. Real Madrid will attempt to convince him to sign a pre-contract agreement, but Liverpool’s emphatic response to their initial approach underlines that he is highly unlikely to be going anywhere over the coming month.’

Earlier this week, Ornstein revealed the “feeling around Liverpool” is that Salah and Van Dijk will sign new deals.

“The feeling around Liverpool is that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will eventually end up signing and the suggestion that I’m getting is that it will be a two-year contract,” Ornstein said.

“That’s what Arne Slot wants, that’s what Richard Hughes the sporting director wants and both players it is felt want to stay. What they need to get right is the financial aspects.

“It’s going to go on for a bit longer because I’m told that there’s nothing imminent.”