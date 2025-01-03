Liverpool have rejected a £15million bid from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for young winger Ben Doak, according to a report.

Doak is currently on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough and has 20 appearances in 2024/25.

He has impressed with two goals and five assists in 20 league appearances under former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

His fine form earned him a Scotland debut last August, playing in all six of the Tartan Army’s UEFA Nations League matches against Poland, Portugal and Croatia.

Liverpool are bound to be very pleased with Doak’s progress in the second tier and have knocked back several bids for the 19-year-old winger.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, where it is claimed that Crystal Palace have failed with a £15m offer.

The Scotland international has prompted ‘a number of proposals from Premier League and European sides showing interest’.

Liverpool are not interested in signing Doak for £15m and value him ‘around £25m’, it is claimed.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Arne Slot > Sir Alex as Marcus Rashford ‘not ruling out’ actual employers

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: January transfer window edition

👉 Liverpool: Mo Salah contract announcement teased with ‘in the next few days’ claim

The Reds are referencing recent transfers involving young Championship forwards when approached, telling clubs to cough up similar fees to Wilson Odobert (to Tottenham, £30m) and Crysencio Summerville (to West Ham, £25m).

If their asking price is not met, Liverpool will be ‘content’ leaving Doak at Middlesbrough for the rest of 2023/24.

Doak moved to Anfield from Celtic in March 2022 when he was 16 for a reported £600,000.

Liverpool host lowly Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday in what could be a bloodbath.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the table with six wins from 19 matches this season.

At his pre-match press conference, Reds head coach Arne Slot said: “It is a big game. They have much better players in my opinion than maybe the league table shows.

“It’s going to take a while maybe for Ruben [Amorim] to bring it out of the players but they will definitely go up.

“I think every manager sympathises with every other manager because we all know how much pressure this job brings – that is no different for him or me.

‘This is a job with pressure and it’s also something we like, otherwise we should not do this. He has done so well with Sporting. He has a good squad so he will eventually bring the best out of them.”

READ NOW: Man Utd being terrible is a gift for Carragher and co. – the football week on TV