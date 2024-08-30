Liverpool have rejected a cash plus player swap offer for their favoured back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Nottingham Forest.

The deal, first revealed by The Athletic, included a straight swap for Forest keeper Matt Turner but it did not meet the £25 to £30 million expectation and they are not willing to sell the 25 year old before the end of deadline day.

Nottingham Forest are seeking an improvement in their goalkeeper department as they are looking for potential number one targets but Kelleher has remained their main standing interest since the January transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international has made it clear that he wants to become the number one choice goalkeeper after proving himself to be a quality shot stopper when called up on for the Reds.

Main choice keeper Alison Becker has had his injury scares throughout the past few seasons and Kelleher has stepped up to the mark, making 26 appearances in all competitions last year.

Kelleher only has two years left on his Liverpool contract.

Earlier this week, Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for a fee of £29 million but will not arrive at Anfeild until the summer of 2025.

As a result of this, Arne Slot is eager to keep Kelleher for this upcoming season due to the schedule being brutal on the players and squad rotation needed.

Arne Slot on his transfer business so far: “We’re happy with the ones we signed because, as I’ve said many times before, it’s difficult to make the team even stronger because we already have a very strong team.

“Chiesa can help us in the short term and Marmashdavili is one of the examples of this club securing the future, long-term of the club.”

With Liverpool having a busy week in the transfer market, Slot gave his thoughts on deadline day: “I’m not expecting anything but it’s not different to all the days before. If we see an opportunity, we will act. But I’m not expecting anything.

“(And on potential outgoings) Same for incomings transfers or loans, if it’s the right opportunity for the player and us, we will act. But my main attention is on Man United and not on outgoings.”

As well as players coming in for the Reds, the club is having a busy time clearing out players like fourth choice goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga as he set is to join Scottish Championship side Livingston on a loan deal.

Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday in a huge clash between the famous rivals.