Liverpool reject transfer offer to stop midfield exodus, with familiar manager failing to secure signing

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a loan offer from Bayer Leverkusen for Tyler Morton, despite guarantees of minutes, amid a small midfield exodus at Anfield.

The Reds have signed just two players this summer, in Arne Slot’s first window as manager. But they have let six players leave – three on loan, two for permanent transfer fees, and one on a free transfer.

And they could have let another player leave on loan, with Morton approached by Leverkusen for a loan. He has been loaned out twice in the past two seasons, and Leverkusen reportedly guaranteed that the midfielder would play at least 50 per cent of the minutes available with them.

But reports state Liverpool have turned Xabi Alonso’s side away, amid a mini midfield exodus.

They have already let Fabio Carvalho exit permanently, moving to Brentford, while Stefan Bajcetic is soon to move to RB Salzburg.

Morton still has midfield colleagues Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott at the club.

But it is believed he will be staying at Anfield this summer, and after three goals and five assists on loan at Hull last season in the Championship – who finished seventh – that may be because he is going to be properly integrated into the Liverpool side.

Morton has played just nine senior games for the Reds, all in the 2021/22 season, and after progressing well away from the club, it would not be a surprise if that number was to increase this term, despite the midfielder not having been included in a squad yet.

There are a number of academy graduates playing regularly in Liverpool’s side at the moment, and Morton has shown good signs of being able to do the same.

