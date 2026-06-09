According to reports, Liverpool have now suffered a ‘rejection’ in the race to sign a teenage ‘gem’ despite making the ‘most attractive offer’.

The Reds ought to be busy in this summer’s transfer window, with upgrades required in various positions after their poor Premier League title defence in 2025/26.

Andoni Iraola has arrived as Liverpool’s new head coach on a two-year deal to replace former boss Arne Slot, and he has a major job on his hands at Anfield.

It has been widely reported that the Reds are focused on overhauling their wing department with two signings possible, though they are also linked with centre-midfielders, right-backs and centre-backs.

Liverpool have also been looking to build for the future by signing 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn from German outfit Hertha Berlin.

READ: Liverpool accelerating £164m double winger signing as two more exits gather pace

The defensive midfielder is coming off an impressive debut season for boyhood club Hertha Berlin, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

Several Bundesliga sides have been linked with the Germany U17 international, but it was reported last month that Liverpool have attempted to move agead of Man City in the race to sign him.

It has also been reported that Eichhorn’s “dream” is to play for Liverpool, but is has now emerged that he has snubbed a move to Anfield.

Main reason for Liverpool ‘rejection’ revealed

German reporter Florian Plettenberg claims Liverpool have made the “most attractive offer” for Eichhorn, but he has decided to turn down a move to the Premier League giants because he “wants to stay in Germany”.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Top source claims ‘noise is growing’ that PL star will be first signing of Iraola era

Pletternberg said on X: ‘EXCL | Rejection in the last hours: Despite Liverpool’s intensive efforts, Hertha BSC gem Kennet Eichhorn will not join the Reds.

‘Eichhorn wants to stay in Germany. Leverkusen are pushing hard for a permanent deal as revealed last night. Leipzig remain hopeful.

‘The 16 y/o has decided against a move to England, even though Liverpool’s offer was the most attractive at first glance – both financially and in terms of the club’s stature. The offer from Liverpool was higher than those of all German clubs competing for Eichhorn.’

Reports have also suggested that Liverpool could lose more key players after Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Alisson Becker is expected to remain at Anfield beyond this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Juventus are targeting a top goalkeeper for the summer transfer window. The club want to bring in an important goalkeeper despite not playing Champions League football next season.

“Juventus initially tried to sign Alisson Becker and were close to reaching an agreement with the player. However, Liverpool decided to stop the deal. The decision was made by the club’s management, who have no intention of allowing Alisson to leave.

“This is not about the transfer fee. It is a technical and leadership decision. Liverpool do not want to lose another key figure in the dressing room and have therefore blocked any possibility of Alisson’s departure.

READ NEXT: Liverpool rocked as ‘absolute star now only wants to go to Tottenham’