‘Unhappy’ Liverpool ‘rekindle’ interest in ‘Salah replacement’ but £20m worry remains

Mohamed Salah challenges for the ball during a match against Wolves.

Liverpool will reboot their interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds had to deal with constant speculation in the final weeks of the summer transfer window with rumours Salah could be joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool reportedly turned down a bid of around £150m for the Egypt international with claims the Saudi side could go even higher before the end of the window.

But the Merseysiders made their stance clear that Salah was not going anywhere and the 31-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists in eight matches so far this season.

The speculation led to increased links with other forward players with Wolves’ Neto coming up as a potential replacement if Salah had left.

And now Football Transfers claim Liverpool are ready to ‘rekindle’ their interest in Neto ‘if Mohamed Salah leaves next year’ with the Portugal international on their ‘wishlist’.

It is understood that the Reds ‘remain aware of the interest’ in Salah and ‘are making arrangements to ensure that a viable replacement is brought in’.

The report adds that the Wolves winger is ‘now under consideration along with Juventus player Federico Chiesa’ but that Liverpool ‘are unhappy with Wolves’ current valuation for Neto’.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked to Neto and there is a feeling that rivals ‘will add a further £20m to the price of some of their players when Salah leaves and the Reds begin to show an interest’.

Neto has been in brilliant form for Wolves so far this term with one goal and four assists in their first seven Premier League matches of the season.

And Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has been delighted with what he’s seen from the Portuguese winger since swapping Bournemouth for Wolverhampton.

“He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here,” O’Neil said at the end of September.

“I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks.”

On the recent hype around Neto, O’Neil added: “Let’s not talk too soon. It is only six or seven weeks, but he has fully bought into everything we have asked.

“His work rate, the way he trains, playing within the shape and structure and taking information on board.

“He is incredibly talented and physically very gifted as well.”