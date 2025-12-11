Liverpool release surprise new shirt for Brighton clash; Salah missing out

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool have released a new kit and will wear it for the first time at Anfield when Brighton visit on Saturday afternoon.

The club has revealed a new shirt that honours the city’s grunge scene and is loosely based on some of the classic Liverpool Adidas goalkeeper shirts of the 1990s.

The kit will be worn by the players before the match against Brighton and is also on sale for fans in time for Christmas priced at £60.

Featuring the new large-style Adidas logo, the Liver Bird version of the Liverpool badge, and training kit sponsor AXA, the shirt will not be worn for official matches but will be worn by the squad as they warm up at Anfield.

The squad, which may not contain Mo Salah after he was left out entirely of the club’s 1-0 win over Inter in the Champions League after his outburst against the club last weekend, will also wear a new version of the club’s training kit.

Adidas has released a predominantly red training kit to be worn by the players for the second half of the season in a double launch alongside the pre-match shirt.

While the inspiration for the kit is unusual it is the latest in a long list of Adidas launches focused on the Premier League champions. It follows the launch of an Adidas LFSTLR collection featuring black and gold designs, and a Terrace Collection based on the club’s ‘sea foam green’ third shirt.

Liverpool are not the only team to launch an updated pre-match shirt for the winter period. Title-chasing Arsenal have also launched their own new pre-match shirt priced at £60. The red shirt, like the Liverpool kit, has a more minimalist version of the club badge in the shape of a cannon.