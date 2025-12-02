Liverpool ‘reopen direct talks’ over cut-price Guehi transfer as Konate contract ‘doubts’ emerge

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have gone back in for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of the January transfer window with ‘direct talks’ taking place, according to reports.

The Reds are having a poor season in the Premier League with the defending champions currently eighth after 13 matches, one place below arch-rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool wanted to bring in at least one new centre-back over the summer transfer window with the Reds signing Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

The Reds were also close to signing Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi on deadline day but the Eagles pulled the plug on a deal while the England international was undergoing a medical.

But now our friends at TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool have ‘reopened direct talks’ with Guehi’s agents as they look to seal a winter deal for the England international.

Sources have indicated to the website that the Reds are now ‘willing to offer’ between £25m and £30m in order to secure the transfer, which is a long way from the £70m mooted at times a year ago.

If Guehi doesn’t leave Crystal Palace for a fee in the January transfer window, he will exit Selhurst Park for free in the summer, and the centre-back is ‘open’ to a move to Liverpool with the Reds leading the race.

Ibrahima Konate’s poor form saw Real Madrid drop out of the race to sign the Liverpool defender, who is available on a free at the end of the season, and former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that the Reds are now having “doubts” about renewing his deal.

Brown told Football Insider: “There have been concerns about Konate for a while.

“He’s got far too many mistakes in him and that’s been exacerbated by his performances so far this season when Liverpool have been struggling as well.

“The good side of him is very good, but there is that weakness there where he’s prone to throwing a game away by letting something slip.

“That’s why Liverpool have had doubts, and it’s the reason Real Madrid have pulled out.

“It didn’t surprise me at all to hear that, I know they’ll have been watching him so far this season and have decided they need somebody more consistent and reliable.

“I think those question marks around him have become a bit too much.”

But Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor claimed last week that Liverpool are still keen to give Konate a new contract if he accepts their terms.

O’Connor reported: “Liverpool remain committed to re-signing Ibrahima Konate if terms can be agreed.

“Konate’s deal runs out at the end of the season and he is expected to explore his options in January, when he is free to speak to foreign clubs.

“Real Madrid have been among the teams interested in signing Konate on a free transfer – but there are reports that the interest is subsiding.

“Liverpool will only agree terms with Konate if they are in keeping with their wage structure and they are also exploring the market for potential replacements.

“The club’s interest in England and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is well established – and he is also into the final six months of his contract in January.

“Bayern Munich also have an interest in Guehi but re-signing Dayot Upamacano – another top centre-back who is out of contract in June 2026 – is their current priority.”