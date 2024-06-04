According to reports, Liverpool are planning to ‘replace’ 2023 summer signing Wataru Endo this year as club chiefs only considered him a ‘stop-gap’.

Liverpool‘s transfer priority last summer was to overhaul their midfield and £200m was spent to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Endo.

Liverpool ‘to replace’ Endo?

Endo was brought in as a replacement for Fabinho, who departed for the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old Japan international was not Liverpool’s main target as he was signed as a cheaper alternative to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia after the midfield pair opted to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Endo (£16m) was a much cheaper alternative to Caicedo (£115m) and Lavia (£58m), but he comfortably had a better debut season than Liverpool’s two former targets managed at Chelsea.

He made 20 Premier League starts for Liverpool during his debut campaign and 44 appearances across all competitions, proving to be a useful addition.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are ‘set to replace’ Endo this summer as their ‘top priority’ is to ‘sign a new defensive midfielder’.

The report adds: ‘Chief among their plans for the summer transfer window, which opens on 14 June, is the signing of a new defensive midfield star.

‘But a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Endo was only seen as a stop-gap by club chiefs – and plans are now in place to sign a marquee new midfield star.’

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is another Liverpool player who could be on the move this summer amid claims he ‘wants to quit’ to become a No.1 elsewhere.

Football Insider have mentioned Scottish champions Celtic as a potential destination for Kelleher as they are ‘plotting a move worth up to £10m’ for the 25-year-old.

‘The Republic of Ireland international is keen to become the number-one shot-stopper elsewhere after seeing his opportunities limited in recent years. ‘It is believed Kelleher is the subject of interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic – who have prioritised a deal for a new goalkeeper following Joe Hart’s retirement. ‘However, sources say the main problem will be financial for the Hoops – who are unlikely to be able to pay top dollar for the Liverpool ace. ‘Celtic may only be able to sanction a deal worth around £10m for Kelleher – with the Reds set to hold out for much more in the upcoming summer window.’

