Liverpool told to replace ‘struggling’ star after defeat to Chelsea: ‘They need to get some players in’

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson insists the Reds need to “replace” Kostas Tsimikas in the summer transfer window after his performance against Chelsea.

Liverpool have had a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot leading them to the Premier League title in his first campaign.

The Reds beat Tottenham 5-1 eight days ago to secure their 20th English top-flight title with four matches to spare.

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea with the Reds giving players who haven’t had loads of minutes this season, like Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo and Tsimikas, a run out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave in the summer transfer window to Real Madrid and when asked about Liverpool’s imminent problems at full-back, Johnson told Premier League Productions: “The door looks open for Trent [Alexander-Arnold] to depart but that’s less of a problem with (Conor) Bradley coming through.

“Even today, he came on, looked sharp and he was a threat – he almost created two chances in the first few minutes of coming on. So he could be a massive player for Liverpool.

“Today, though, I thought Tsimikas really struggled – it wasn’t his best game. There were a lot of Liverpool players that were under par by their standards, but I definitely think they need to sort out the left-back side.”

Johnson continued: “You always have to stay in front of the game. They are champions and the best team in the league, but you can’t dwell on that.

“They need to get some players in to improve them next season because you can’t rest on your laurels.”

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen agrees with Johnson about the Reds needing a new left-back, Owen added: “Left-back I think Liverpool are going to invest. (Milos) Kerkez everyone is talking about from Bournemouth. That’s £50-60million they are going to invest.

“If Darwin Nunez or Jota leaves you could argue they’ll get an attacker to replace them and you’ll have to spend decent money there. But that’s only two positions and then you just need cover.”

Liverpool boss Slot has also admitted that the Reds could need reinforcements to “bring fresh energy”, he said: “It’s already a big summer because we extended Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah] and for large parts of the season, I don’t think everyone expected that.

“For us to keep them is a big thing. I’ve said already that I am happy with the squad we have.

“We will see what the summer brings but sometimes it can be good to bring fresh energy.

“It has already been a good summer and we won the league. Only if we see someone on the market who can improve us.”

