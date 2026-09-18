A trusted source on all things Liverpool has given his verdict on the Reds and their intentions to sign a £130m-rated Premier League winger.

Liverpool have a clear imbalance in the wing positions right now, with all six of their options right-footed and thus more suited to playing on the left.

The Reds did intend to sign three new wingers in the summer, though stopped short at two once the decision was made to retain Cody Gakpo.

As such, and given the profile of players available to Andoni Iraola, the expectation is Liverpool will spend heavily on a left-footed right winger in a future window not too far from now.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have confirmed Liverpool hold serious interest in Bournemouth’s Brazil international, Rayan. Back in the summer, talkSPORT insisted the 20-year-old is viewed as a dream target among Reds chiefs.

There’s a £130m release clause in Rayan’s current contract that becomes active at some stage in 2027. According to ESPN Brasil, there’ll be no discounts on that sum given the calibre and quantity of clubs who are chasing Rayan’s signature.

Their reporter, Bruno Andrade, stated: “The message is clear, obvious, and there won’t be a discount of even one cent.

“Whoever wants to sign Rayan in January, whether from the Premier League or another European club, has to pay the value of the clause.”

Andrade doubled down on what he’s heard about Bournemouth’s stance, he continued: “There won’t be a discount, there won’t be a lower payment. It’s either that or the player stays.”

Lewis Steele gives verdict on Rayan to Liverpool

And according to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele – who specialises in covering Liverpool – Rayan moving to Anfield is fanciful at best if that sky high price tag remains in play.

Speaking to Anfield Index, Steele explained: “I can’t see them spending that money when they’ve just whacked £123m on [Bradley] Barcola less than a month ago.

“I also don’t think that Bournemouth will sell in January.”

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Steele added: “I think there’s a genuine feeling at Bournemouth that they can go on and do something special this season.

“So that’s why the policy was slightly different this summer from them. They sold quite a lot last summer, but now they’re trying to back them.”

The Mail man concluded: “I can’t see that one in January. Maybe one to talk about next summer, but I’m sure that other clubs will be looking at it as well.”