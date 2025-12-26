According to reports, Liverpool are trying to fend off competition from Manchester United to sign Yan Diomande from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Diomande has emerged as a potential alternative to Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo, who has reportedly decided to join Manchester City in January.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this term and there is a £65m release clause in his contract that becomes active in January.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have been monitoring the winger, but he has ultimately settled on a switch to the Eithad.

This leaves Man City’s rivals scouring the market for potential alternatives, with Liverpool and Man Utd said to be targeting Diomande.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for RB Leipzig this term, grabbing seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Diomande is currently competing for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, but he could be on the move in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the teenager is “definitely one to watch” heading into 2026.

“Yan Diomande, winger at RB Leipzig, is doing very well for Ivory Coast at the AFCON,” Romano said.

“He has pace, dribbling ability and big potential.

“I am told Manchester United and Tottenham recently sent scouts to follow him. They are among several clubs monitoring the player.

“Leipzig are financially strong after big sales last summer, so it is possible they want to keep him for another season. It is too early to predict, but Diomande is definitely one to watch.”

A further update has been provided by an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ in an ‘exclusive’, with it claimed that the player’s agent is ‘travelling to England’ and could discuss terms with Manchester United and Liverpool.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Yan Diomande’s agent is travelling to England to discuss the terms Manchester United can offer if they agree a transfer fee for the player.

‘The surprising part is that Liverpool are also requesting a meeting with the agent.’

If Man Utd sign Diomande, this could potentially open the door for Joshua Zirkzee to leave, as head coach Ruben Amorim has indicated that they need to land a replacement for outgoing players before January deals are sanctioned.

“It’s going to be hard for someone to leave the club if we don’t get a substitution,” Amorim said.

“We are short. Even with the full squad we are short for something that can happen.

“We are a club with a big responsibility. We are dealing with all these issues and in [the media’s] heads, in my head, in everybody’s head, we need to win every game. It doesn’t matter. There are no excuses.”