Liverpool have responded to a ‘£30m bid’ from Nottingham Forest for Trey Nyoni, while Harvey Elliott has moved closer to leaving.

The Reds are enduring a frustrating summer transfer window, as they have struggled to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah following his exit on a free transfer.

Liverpool missed out on Yan Diomande before eventually striking a deal to land Bradley Barcola from PSG for around £106m plus add-ons.

Barcola is their fourth summer signing after Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet, but Andoni Iraola‘s side are still arguably short in certain positions.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make more signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, but there will be at least one more exit.

This is becuase Fabrizio Romano has reported that Elliott is close to completing a move to La Liga outfit Valencia.

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Romano said on X: ‘Valencia reach verbal agreement to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool, here we go!

‘Majority of salary covered and deal agreed with Elliott set for La Liga switch.

‘Medical booked, as @MatteMoretto reports.

‘Green light from #LFC.’

Youngster Nyoni is another Liverpool midfielder who has been linked with an exit, with Nottm Forest making a late move.

Liverpool respond to bid for Trey Nyoni as Jamie Carragher comments on Bradley Barcola

A report from The Athletic‘s James Pearce claims Iraola is ‘counting on’ Nyoni after he ‘impressed’ during pre-season, so the Reds have turned down a ‘£30m bid’ from Nottm Forest.

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Pearce explained:

‘Liverpool have rejected a £30million ($40.7m) bid from Nottingham Forest for midfielder Trey Nyoni. ‘Forest tabled an offer of £25m guaranteed, plus a further £5m in add-ons, but Liverpool made it clear that they are not prepared to sanction his departure ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.’

On Barcola, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has argued that his former side have got a “decent price” for the winger.

“I hope he’s not the finished article,” Carragher claimed.

“There’s room for improvement as well. From what we’ve seen so far with PSG in France, he’s still young as well, so I’m sure his peak years will hopefully be in a red shirt and we’ll see the best of him.”

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He continued: “When you say it’s a lot of money, it is a lot of money.

“But when I think of the other transfers this season, I think the initial price is about £100m. The rest are in add-ons, which I think are not just things on appearances. I think he’s got to achieve big things at Liverpool to get those add-ons.

“So when you consider what other players have been going for as well, I don’t think it’s a bad price. To be fair, I think it’s a decent price for a player of that ilk. You know the quality he’s got. I’m pleased with it.”