Liverpool respond to approach for Darwin Nunez with £59m bid ‘about to be accepted’

Liverpool have responded to interest in Darwin Nunez after Saudi Abrabian side Al-Nassr made an approach for the Uruguayan striker, according to reports.

The Reds paid around £85m for Nunez in 2022, who scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica the season before they signed him, but his move hasn’t gone to plan.

Liverpool are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding them to the top of the table in his first season in charge.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start to his Liverpool tenure after leaving Feyenoord in the summer to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool are currently six points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the standings with the Reds also possessing a game in hand on their closest rivals.

But one player coming in for some criticism this season is Nunez with the Uruguayan scoring just four goals in 17 appearances with the Liverpool striker out of favour with Slot.

That led to rumours that Man Utd are ready to make a move for him this summer, while other clubs have also been mooted as potential suitors.

Paul Merson called out Nunez last week for making Mohamed Salah “a bit claustrophobic” when they are on the pitch at the same time.

Merson said: “I know Darwin Nunez produced an incredible cameo off the bench against Brentford. But I’m still now sure he should start this game as the centre-forward. Mohamed Salah is a better player when Nunez is not in the team! Nunez stays up front and when he does that, it makes Salah a bit claustrophobic in my opinion.”

Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr had made an approach for Nunez but The Athletic claim that Liverpool told them that they are not currently interested in doing business.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was another target for Al Nassr but the Merseyside club have no intention of selling him at this stage in the window. ‘There is expected to be a significant market for Nunez in the summer, if Liverpool choose to sell the 25-year-old, but he is viewed as an important part of Arne Slot’s squad as they compete for major honours in the second half of this season.’

And it seems that Al-Nassr will instead look to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran with French newspaper L’Equipe claiming that the Premier League side are ‘about to accept an offer higher than €70m (£59m)’.

