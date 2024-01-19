Liverpool ‘retain an interest’ in Chelsea star as ‘fan’ Klopp looks to expose ‘vulnerable’ Blues

According to reports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ‘still a fan’ of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill – who was ‘open’ to joining the Reds last summer.

Liverpool failed in their attempt to sign Colwill from the Blues in the summer transfer window.

He was believed to be one of Klopp’s top targets after the German was impressed by his performances on loan at Brighton.

Chelsea made it one of their top priorities to tie Colwill down to a new contract and they managed to do so in August, extending the 20-year-old’s deal until 2029.

He has performed relatively well under Mauricio Pochettino, if not a bit worse than people expected.

In fairness to the youngster, he has been forced to play in left-back for much of the campaign, when he is better in the middle or as a wide central defender in a back three/five.

Clearly a big part of Chelsea’s plans for the future, it would cost an absolute fortune to prise Colwill away from Stamford Bridge.

There is one advantage interested clubs have, however. Chelsea need to sell players to balance the books and are looking at academy graduates such as Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher, who would be sold for pure profit.

This could tempt Liverpool to make a fresh bid for Colwill with Klopp still in the market for a centre-back.

According to talkSPORT, the German manager is ‘still a fan’ of Colwill and ‘retains an interest’ in signing him.

It is claimed the Blues ‘could be vulnerable to offers’ having made it clear they are willing to offload Gallagher and Colwill ‘was open to a move away’ before Pochettino ‘convinced’ him to stay.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have recalled young midfielder Cesare Casadei from his loan at Championship leaders Leicester City.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Foxes in August 2023, played 25 games in all competitions.

He scored on his debut against Cardiff and also netted against Rotherham and Millwall.

The forward has helped the Foxes to the top of the Championship, with Enzo Maresca’s side holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Ipswich.

The Italy Under-21 international is yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea.

