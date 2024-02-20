Liverpool return for De Zerbi favourite mooted as Bayern make Alonso ‘preferred candidate’

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi ‘might want to take’ Adam Lallana with him to Anfield if he gets the Liverpool job, according to reports.

The Reds are looking for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be stepping down as boss at the end of the season.

That has led to rumours of Klopp’s next destination as well as speculation about who could replace him at Liverpool with Xabi Alonso and De Zerbi the main two names discussed.

Brighton boss De Zerbi has done a brilliant job since replacing Graham Potter last season, leading the Seagulls into the Europa League by finishing sixth in the Premier League, while they are currently seventh this term.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lallana has a close relationship with the Italian and Andy Naylor in The Athletic writes: ‘The idea is for Lallana to stay at Brighton in a coaching capacity when he chooses to end his playing career.’

Lallana recently said: “I’m not sure if this will be my last year playing, but that is a conversation for later in the season.”

And with De Zerbi being linked with the Liverpool manager’s position, Naylor has put two and two together to get a potential Anfield return for Lallana.

Naylor added in The Athletic:

‘They could not, however, have catered for Klopp’s shock announcement, bringing forward his exit when he was expected to see out the new contract he signed in 2022 through to 2026. It does not require a big leap in the imagination to think that De Zerbi might want to take Lallana with him to Anfield if the Liverpool job was offered to him. ‘There are lots of ifs and buts attached to that scenario — as there are over whether or not this will be Lallana’s farewell season as a player. Brighton are keen to still have him around, whatever happens.’

And there are some doubts Liverpool will have it all their own way if they pursue Alonso over De Zerbi with Sky Germany insisting the Spaniard is the ‘preferred candidate’ for Bayern Munich if they sack Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel is under increasing pressure after losing their last two matches in the Bundesliga to Bochum and leaders Bayer Leverkusen, while they were also defeated 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Lazio.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest on Liverpool’s interest in Alonso with claims he is top of their list to replace Klopp.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool remain very interested in Xabi Alonso – they keep having contacts, but they also want to be respectful because it’s an important season for Bayer Leverkusen and they don’t want to disturb them.

“Still, it’s 100% confirmed that Liverpool want to go for Alonso. He’s not the only name on their list, but they are well informed on his contract situation – there is not a proper clause, but a gentleman’s agreement with the club.

“I’m not sure any concrete talks are imminent because of Leverkusen’s situation, but for sure Alonso is at the top of Liverpool’s list – he’s not the only one, but he’s a strong candidate for the Liverpool job.

“It’s also important to remember, as I always said, that Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step is crucial to decide on new coach, so we have to be patient and see how the discussions evolve. Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated, but again – nothing is done so I keep that open and also based on new director.”