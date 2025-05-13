According to reports, Liverpool are set to ‘return’ with a fresh attempt to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, with a swap deal mooted.

Liverpool are not going to stand still after clinching their 20th Premier League title as they are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

Head coach Arne Slot is still working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad as Federico Chiesa has been his only signing during the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s anticipated that Slot will overhaul Liverpool’s squad this summer, with the Premier League champions reportedly keen on a new striker, left-back and centre-back as priorities.

Liverpool could also target forwards in other positions and have been heavily linked with Lookman in recent months.

The 27-year-old hardly set the world alight during spells in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham or Leicester City, but he has enjoyed three great years at Atalanta.

This season, Lookman has been one of the standout performers in Serie A and has grabbed 27 goal involvements in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman is under contract until 2027, but he is expected to attract attention from elsewhere this summer with Liverpool among his potential destinations.

A report in Italy claimed Liverpool ‘dreamed of immediately bringing Lookman to Anfield’ in January, but Atalanta ‘did not want to lose him’ at a ‘crucial’ phase of the season.

This has not put Liverpool off, though. The report also claims the Reds ‘will return to the attack’ for Lookman this summer, who is also ‘courted’ by Arsenal, Man Utd, Juventus and Napoli.

Unsurprisingly, Atalanta ‘will not make any discounts’ and want 60 million euro (£50m) for their prized asset, but Liverpool ‘could include Chiesa in an exchange’.

As mentioned, Chiesa has been Liverpool’s only arrival this season, but his future is in doubt as he’s struggled to make an impact this term.

Chiesa has been heavily linked with a return to Italy in recent months and journalist Graeme Bailey has provided an update on his future.

He explained: “On Chiesa, the thinking is if he wants to stay, they’ll let him stay.

“They’re happy to let him fight for his place. If he wants to go, they’ll let him go. That’s the thinking. It will be totally dependent on the player himself.

“Intrinsically, he hasn’t been good enough to get in the team. If he wants to be there as fifth, sixth-choice striker then they’re happy to let him. The outlay on him was minimal.

“However, I’d be absolutely amazed if he’s still there in August. He’ll be keen to get back in the Italy team ahead of the World Cup.

“I don’t see how he stays and that’s the way Liverpool are seeing it. They’re not attacking him, he’s not attacking them. It just hasn’t worked out.”