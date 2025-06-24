Liverpool’s attacking reshuffle may be about to enter its next phase, with Darwin Nunez attracting serious interest from Italy amid fresh updates from David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old has struggled to fully convince since arriving from Benfica in a big-money deal two years ago. While Liverpool went on to win the Premier League title last season, Nunez was often a peripheral figure.

Despite being given chances under both Jurgen Klopp and new head coach Arne Slot, the Uruguayan finished the recent campaign with just seven goals and seven assists in all competitions. With Liverpool’s front line becoming increasingly crowded, a summer exit looks increasingly likely.

Interest from Saudi Arabia came and went in January, with Al Nassr seeing a €70 million bid turned away. Liverpool’s stance hasn’t changed much since, but the player’s willingness to move and the club’s need to raise funds could open the door.

A move to AC Milan had been floated in recent weeks but never progressed. Massimiliano Allegri was reportedly keen, although Milan’s forward line already includes Santiago Gimenez, Luka Jovic, Tammy Abraham and Rafael Leao. Talks failed to develop.

Writing in The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet on Tuesday, Ornstein said:

Another case to keep a close eye on involves Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. The Premier League champions are looking to sell and the Uruguayan is keen to move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are preparing to make an offer for Nunez, with the striker said to be open to the move. The Serie A champions are expected to test Liverpool’s resolve with a bid close to €45 million, although they are hoping to negotiate the fee down.

Understand Darwin Nunez has given his initial green light to Napoli, open to the move after being presented Conte’s project. Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic.

Napoli are in the market for a central striker and have Champions League football to offer. While they remain cautious about overpaying, Nunez has emerged as a genuine target.

Liverpool are not in a rush to sell, but any plans to bring in another forward this summer may depend on getting a deal done. Florian Wirtz has already arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and, while not a traditional striker, his presence will further reduce Nunez’s chances of regular minutes.

The Reds also have the option to move Federico Chiesa on this summer, something which Football365 covered this week and also looks increasingly likely.

The Italian winger has struggled to make an impact since his move to Merseyside. Napoli are understood to be among the clubs monitoring his situation, with other Serie A sides also keen to bring him back to Italy. Meanwhile, Liverpool have identified his replacement.

Luis Diaz has drawn interest from Barcelona, although the club’s public stance remains that he is not for sale. The Colombian has been one of Liverpool’s more consistent performers and is viewed as a key player, but Barcelona’s admiration hasn’t gone unnoticed.