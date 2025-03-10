Arne Slot could be boosted by the money on offer from Adidas.

Liverpool have announced that they have signed a deal to reunite with Adidas in an agreement worth £60m per year to the Premier League club.

Following a spell with Nike, the Reds have returned to the German kit manufacturer after last using Adidas in 2012.

Some of most iconic shirts in Liverpool history have been made by Adidas and fans will be pleased with the news that the Reds have revived their alliance.

It’s understood that Liverpool could earn even more money if they perform well on the pitch as the deal with Adidas is incentivised.

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family.

“We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic Liverpool kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance.

“We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

On top of extra funds from their new deal with Adidas, former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists Liverpool could get a £200m Premier League prize money windfall this season.

Borson told Football Insider: “The numbers for 2023-24 are really good.

“It’s a non-Champions League season, so you have to look at it in that context. That means that the bottom line is not amazing. But actually, the way to look at Liverpool is to think about this season in some ways.

“If you can take that base level that they’ve got from last season and then add on top of it what they’re going to get this season, they’re going to win the Premier League, so they’re going to be number one there.

“They are going to have the best part of £200million in Premier League money. That’s going to be maybe £15-20million more than last season.

“They are going to get close to the maximum amount from the Champions League because they’re likely going to be really close this season. They could be maybe semi-finalists or finalists.

“They are going to have the best part of £100million extra in Uefa revenue this season, so you can imagine what that’s going to do. The cost base will be broadly the same.

“There will be a little bit extra on operating costs and wages probably, but they haven’t spent very much. There isn’t going to be a huge spike in player amortisation.

“There isn’t going to be a huge spike in the wage bill except for the bonuses, so it’s going to be a super profitable year this season.

“You will see the quality of the 2023-24 accounts in 2024-25 because that is the base on which everything is built for this season.

“You are going to see some pretty spectacular numbers for 2024-25 profitability wise for Liverpool, assuming it all goes to plan from here.”