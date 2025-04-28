Richard Hughes told Jamie Redknapp the key reason why he felt Arne Slot was the perfect manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Sporting director Hughes was tasked with what was deemed the impossible job of replacing Klopp when the German decided to step down at the end of last season.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was heavily tipped with a return to the club but opted to stay with the Bundesliga giants ahead of what looks likely to be a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Slot was seen as something of a left-field option at the time, but has proven all his doubters wrong having led the Reds to just their second Premier League title as comfortably the best side in the English top flight this season.

And after the Reds ensured they would get their hands on the gong after destroying Tottenham on Sunday, Jamie Redknapp revealed what Hughes told him when he asked why they appointed the Dutchman.

He said on Sky Sports: “When you [Dave Jackson] say there’s no major signings, the major signing was the manager. Let’s be honest, when you look at it, I know this is a club that’s driven by data with obviously Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes and I spoke to Richard about this and I said, ‘Why Arne Slot?’

“He said because everything pointed towards a man that can handle that big-club mentality, where there’s a crowd, there’s a passion about it, you have to not just manage a team but you have to manage the expectations, you have to be calm about managing this club and I think the way that he’s done that has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Redknapp went on to dub Slot ‘The Cool One’ as he’s a manager who “doesn’t get flustered”.

He added: “He’s a super cool guy, when [Jose] Mourinho came in, he was ‘The Special One’, this guy’s ‘The Cool One.’ He doesn’t get flustered, he’s come in, he’s never made it look too difficult, the team have played exceptionally well but he’s never got too high and never too low and I think that’s the art of management.”

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez claimed it’s Slot’s “attention to detail” and his reminders to the players to avoid “complacency” have been key to their success this season.

He said: “Arne is constantly reminding us that we cannot get complacent. The coaching staff and the gaffer’s attention to detail is second to none.

“I think even when we come in at half-time sometimes, when things are not going our way, the ability to adapt in certain situations and guide us in the right way is so good.”