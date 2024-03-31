Micah Richards insists Liverpool are “not going to win the league” this season as the winner will be either Arsenal or Manchester City.

The Reds face Brighton in the early kick-off on Easter Sunday before Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City in a crucial title clash.

Richards: Liverpool are not going to win the league

Leaders Arsenal are ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while defending champions Man City are one point adrift of their two title rivals.

Liverpool could be the big winners of the weekend if Arsenal and Man City hold each other to a draw and the Reds beat Brighton but Richards doesn’t think Jurgen Klopp’s men will win the title.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards said: “No, they’re not going to win the league. I think it’s Manchester City or Arsenal… I think Manchester City will win the league.

“It depends what happens on Sunday. If Arsenal go to the Etihad and win…

“I think Arsenal have to win, I think they have to win. Manchester City’s record is incredible.

“Manchester City are without Stones and Kyle Walker, [Erling] Haaland has been up and down in the media and saying is he fit, is he not fit… Akanji, Ederson.

“I just feel with Arsenal… remember last season when they had that opportunity and they had a few wobbles around this time last season and they could go to Man City, win that game and put a cat amongst the pigeons. And Man City just walked over them.

“This is a massive, massive day and if Arsenal can win, they can win the league.”

The match between Arsenal and Man City could go a long way to deciding who wins the Premier League this season and Richards wants the Citizens to emerge victorious.

Richards added: “I want Arsenal to do really well, just from the team and Arteta’s point of view and how far they have come as a young team,”

“But Pep and his greatness… I want to see him win as much as possible so I want Manchester City to win.”

Richards: I want Man City to win as much they possibly can

Richards continued: “City have won everything and that’s what I mean by greatness with Pep Guardiola. He’s set the standard, that’s what the standard is.

“Talking about Sunday, I want Manchester City to win as much they possibly can so we can look back and think, ‘Wow, we’re watching this greatness!’

“And if it wasn’t for Pep, it would have been all Liverpool. That’s how good a manager Pep is and the team he’s built.”