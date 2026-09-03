Rio Ngumoha reaches decision on signing a new contract at Liverpool after Barcola arrival

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Rio Ngumoha over a new contract at Anfield, according to the latest reports.

The Reds spent much of the summer attempting to bring in winger signings with Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola signing from Osasuna and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Liverpool spent a lot of money on two players who prefer to play on the left wing, just like Ngumoha and there may have been concern from the winger if Andoni Iraola didn’t have a new plan for him.

The 18-year-old has revealed that the plan for him this season is to be “unpredictable” off both the left and right wing this season.

Ngumoha explained in August: “Yeah, definitely [playing on the right is another option now]. I think being unpredictable off both sides is key.

“Obviously, everyone knows I can play on the left, but on the right I feel like I’m improving and I’m getting better.

“So, yeah, definitely off the left and the right this season.”

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And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Liverpool ‘have agreed a new contract in principle’ with Ngumoha as the youngster has become an increasingly important part of their squad.

After turning 18 at the end of last month, the website adds that ‘Ngumoha is set to be rewarded with a significant improvement to his terms, with the new agreement designed to reflect his growing status and importance to Liverpool.’.

The report continues: ‘We understand the deal has been agreed in principle and discussions are now moving towards the player formally signing the contract, with Liverpool hopeful of announcing the agreement in the coming weeks. Sources insist only finer details now need to be ironed out.’

Barnes on the Liverpool youngster: ‘The next step is for him to play regularly’

Liverpool legend John Barnes insists supporters must allow Ngumoha “to develop and to grow slowly” after a promising start to his Reds career.

Barnes told Goal: “The next step is for him to play regularly.

“Because of course he didn’t play regularly and we automatically assumed that all of a sudden he was going to be playing for England and be scoring goals and be the best player in the world. Unfortunately we do that to our young players too much. And he’s now not even in the team.

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“So therefore we have to allow him to develop and to grow slowly. And to slowly get into the team and cement a place in the team first before we start talking about him being a main player for Liverpool or a top player for England.”

Barnes added: “You want him to do what’s right for the team. It’s okay expressing himself and beating five players and not having any end product.

“So it depends on what you consider to be his game. Because of course he’s got to score goals. It’s okay just beating players all the time but then after beating players, beating players, beating players, how many goals are you going to score? How many goals are you going to create? So that’s how you’re going to be judged. Not how good you look and how many players you can beat.

“So it’s not a question of reining him in. It’s a question of giving him end product and making him a valuable part of the team from that perspective.”

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