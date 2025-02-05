Mohamed Salah and Vrigil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been warned that they are at risk of making an “absolutely ridiculous” mistake with Mohamed Salah.

Salah is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer as he’s entered the final six months of his contract.

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to the Premier League giants beyond this season.

A report on Wednesday morning claimed two of Liverpool’s top stars ‘have’ already penned new deals, but there is yet to be an official announcement.

Salah has been one of the best footballers in the Premier League this season as he’s grabbed 21 goals and 13 assists in his 23 appearances. Ex-Liverpool player Stan Collymore has explained why his former club desperately need to keep the Egpyt international.

“I still think there is a lot of cat and mouse,” Collymore said.

“My own personal view is that Liverpool would be absolutely ridiculous to let him go.

“The notion that there are players of that calibre out there that you can go and spend 50-60 million on and get into the team and do what they did with Salah, who I think cost about 30-35m when they brought him in, is ridiculous. It will cost a hell of a lot more.

“You look at [Erling] Haaland signing a new contract, half-a-million-pound-plus, [Kylian] Mbappe is going nowhere at Real Madrid. You look beyond that, the two great strikers of this generation, and there aren’t lots out there.

“I’m sure Liverpool’s recruitment department will be saying ‘we’ve got irons in the fire and we believe we can bring players in, one or two, that will score the required amount of goals’.

“But I think it’s a no-brainer. Liverpool already have him so they don’t have to play a fee. He knows them, they know him. It would just be a case of wages for three years and bonuses.”

Collymore added: “I just think where Liverpool are, if they were to win the Premier League and win the Champions League, which is still very much possible – maybe even probable – then it’s not a case of not making the money to cover wages.

“They are a huge football club that makes huge amounts of revenue. For me, there is still a deal to be done.

“But if he were to go, I can’t see him going to a potential European rival – which would discount anybody in Germany, France, Italy, Spain. I think it would be Saudi, I think he’d go there.

“Then they have shaken hands with him, he goes off into the sunset as a legend and they don’t have to worry about him competing against them.”