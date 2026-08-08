Liverpool are inching closer to the loan signing of Ronald Araujo but going by Andoni Iraola’s past comments, Reds fans may be worried about a fresh transfer report.

To kick off the Iraola era, Liverpool spent just under £90m on defender Jeremy Jacquet and winger Victor Munoz.

That hasn’t filled the considerable gaps left by Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and, to a lesser extent, Ibrahima Konate, with the Merseyside outfit still awaiting their third first-team signing of the summer.

Indeed, a few weeks ago, the former Bournemouth boss said, “Obviously, we have signed two players already but we need more players. We know this. The club is working on this.

“Me, as a coach, selfishly, we want the players here from day one to train from pre-season. But we know football doesn’t work like this. The club is working hard to get those signings.”

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And while Araujo’s loan capture, which includes £47m buy option next summer, would be a welcome addition, Liverpool’s injury list at the back is troubling.

Right-back Conor Bradley is out until the New Year with a knee injury, leaving the attacking Jeremie Frimpong as their first choice.

Joe Gomez has a muscle injury, Jacquet is yet to appear in pre-season, and fellow centre-back Giovanni Leoni is still out with an anterior cruciate ligament problem.

The latter two haven’t played at Premier League level, as questions mount over Liverpool’s apparent lack of defensive depth.

Liverpool put faith in Ronald Araujo

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool owners FSG believe the 27-year-old Araujo can cover at right-back and centre-back, and that more additions at right-back are unlikely.

READ MORE: Liverpool setting Iraola up for failure with lack of squad depth

He said on his YouTube channel on Saturday, “Let me add something for you. For those who were asking me, Ronaldo Araujo is a centre-back, will they sign also a right-back?

“My understanding is that Liverpool, at least as of today, then let’s see in the next weeks, I never close doors to things in general, because knowing the market, things can always change.

“But as of today, Liverpool see Ronaldo Araujo as a centre-back, of course, but eventually also as a right-back when needed. Obviously defensive, but also right-back. And so I don’t expect Liverpool to add anything else in that position, at least as of now.”

Iraola and Liverpool are taking a risk in joining forces. Stepping up from the relatively modest expectations at Bournemouth to the intense environment at the Reds will be no small task.

And while his predecessor Arne Slot was given a £400m+ war chest last summer, the same cannot be said for Iraola.

He will have to use all his coaching pedigree, along with a bit of luck with injuries, to stop this from becoming a big issue.