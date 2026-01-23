Liverpool reach Robertson ‘agreement’ with Tottenham as Reds gets major summer boost

Andy Robertson could be key to Liverpool signing Micky van de Ven in the summer.

Liverpool will be able to hold ‘priority talks’ with Tottenham over a deal for Micky van de Ven in the summer if Spurs sign Andy Robertson, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window as FSG backed Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

However, things have not gone to plan for Liverpool this season with many of their new signings underperforming as the Reds have slumped 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

One of the positions that the Reds improved was left-back with Milos Kerkez signed from Bournemouth, pushing Liverpool legend Robertson down the pecking order.

And David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed earlier on Friday that Tottenham are ‘working on a deal to sign’ Robertson from Liverpool this month.

It is understood that Robertson had been earmarked as a target for the summer transfer window but that pursuit has been ‘brought forward’ in an attempt to strengthen Thomas Frank’s squad this month, which could see Liverpool recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma.

And now a reliable X account made up of ‘five elite reports’ and 705k followers has revealed that Tottenham have struck an ‘agreement’ with Liverpool that allows the Reds first contact over centre-back Van de Ven in the summer.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. If Liverpool allow Andy Robertson to leave for Spurs in January, they will have an agreement with Spurs for priority talks over Micky van de Ven in the summer.’

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Liverpool have Van de Ven on their list of centre-backs for the summer transfer window.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think it’s going to be an interesting one, obviously we know that Liverpool will be in the market for a centre-back in the next couple of transfer windows.

“They’ve got issues with Ibrahima Konate, he’s still yet to sign a new contract. Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger as well, so they are going to have to strengthen in that area.

“Van de Ven would be a player that I’m sure that Liverpool would be very much interested in. He’s Premier League proven. He’s been a big success at Tottenham and it would take a big fee to sign the centre-back.

“Obviously Van Dijk plays in that position at the minute, so could his fellow Dutchman be seen as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk or maybe playing alongside him? That remains to be seen.

“Most people would probably say they need to bring somebody in in January, but it doesn’t look like Liverpool will do that.

“They’re keeping their powder dry for the summer window. Van de Ven will be one of a number of names that the Liverpool recruitment team are looking at.”

