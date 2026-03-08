Liverpool ‘find Robertson replacement’ in Serie A as Scot breaks silence on Tottenham interest

Liverpool are hoping to replace Andy Robertson with Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds improved that position in the summer transfer window when they brought in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in a deal worth around £40m.

Kerkez has pushed Robertson down the pecking order at Anfield and the Scotland international is expected to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

There was a lot of interest from Tottenham in the January transfer window but the Reds ended up holding onto their experienced Scot.

Robertson is unlikely to end up at Spurs if they are relegated from the Premier League, which is becoming to be a real possibility, and the Liverpool defender insists he never lost focus while there was speculation around his future.

Robertson told reporters: “There was obviously interest [from Tottenham] — there was discussions had with both sets of clubs.But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made.

“I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed.

“That’s always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything. It’s been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone.

“Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training. Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have ‘already found Robertson’s replacement’ and the name ‘generating the most interest is Federico Dimarco’.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool FC believe Federico Dimarco could adapt well to the Premier League style of play. The Italian is a full-back with a great ability to join the attack, good crossing quality, and a strong performance in offensive situations.’

Inter Milan are looking to negotiate a new contract for Dimarco to keep him out of the clutches of other European giants with Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid linked recently.

When Robertson’s departure is confirmed, Liverpool ‘could seriously accelerate their offensive to try and convince’ Inter to sell the Italy international.