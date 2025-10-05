Liverpool star slammed for ‘totally switching off’ as Slot’s ‘biggest problem’ is highlighted

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison insists Andy Robertson “totally switched off” for Chelsea’s winning goal in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Reds went 1-0 down after just 14 minutes with Moises Caicedo producing a wonderful strike to open the scoring before Cody Gakpo turned in an equaliser from close range on 63 minutes.

But there was still time left for Chelsea to grab a winning goal with Brazilian youngster Estevao sliding in to convert a cross from Marc Cucurella.

As the Blues’ Spanish full-back progressed down the left, Liverpool defender Robertson is seen with his hands on his knees before attempting to tackle Estevao for the goal.

That lapse in concentration could have cost the Reds a point at Stamford Bridge with Hutchison critical of the Scotland international, who replaced Milos Kerkez in the second half.

Hutchison said on ESPN: “That’s what happens when you make the game into a basketball game. You can score late and concede late. I think when I look at Liverpool and what they’re missing, they’re certainly missing Trent’s passing ability at right back. They’re certainly missing Louis Diaz, who scored two for Bayern today.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: ‘Mini crisis’, Slot, Maresca, Mac Allister, Estevao, Jota

“He would he’s a player that takes Liverpool up the pitch, but they’ve lost control of games. That’s the big takeaway from the start the season up till now. When you watch Arne Slot’s team last year, they would slow the game down. They would dictate the pace of the game.

“You saw the Real Madrid game tonight, they just popped some five yard passes around and took the sting of any sort of threats they that might came their way. That was Liverpool last season. They kept the ball for fun. They slowed the game down. They were good in transition when needed to be. They scored good goals. They were arrogant and a good way. They were confident, and that’s something you can never measure.

“Now you’re watching a team that’s lacking in confidence, because if you want to ask Liverpool fans before the game, would you take a draw at Stamford Bridge, probably. But you know, I was on call for the Arsenal game today, and they absolutely dominated West Ham in an amazing manner.

“You watch Liverpool now, you just think they need to go back to basics. I’ve seen Kerkez and that’s the difference when you play for a club like Bournemouth or a club like Liverpool. Kerkez last week against Crystal Palace, kicked the ball out for a throw in. You can’t do that when you play for Liverpool, you give up a goal.

“Andy Robertson had his hands on his thighs at the end of the game, totally switched off. I’m not sure that was tiredness or an injury, but he should have done better.

“So you’re watching so many things, like Steve said, where it’s individual mistakes, it’s a lack of confidence, it’s conceding the late goals, it’s not controlling games, which is the main thing, and I think that’s the biggest worry for Arne Slot, how his team now are turning every single game into a basketball match.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘mess’ worse than feared as Chelsea loss the most worrying yet as bold Slot decisions fail

👉 Liverpool: Ornstein shuts down two claims on Konate in clear contract update with one thing to ‘sort’

👉 Gary Neville blasts ‘naive’ Liverpool star in Chelsea defeat: ‘He looks like a baby’

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol thinks the Reds are “not capable” currently of passing the ball “from A to B consistently”.

Nicol added: “Mo Salah, just personally is suffering more than anybody because of the fact that Liverpool cannot keep the ball. Mo Salah is not your normal football player. This is a guy who stands on it, gives it away, but he scores goals, and he’s always been the same.

“Right now there’s one piece of those three missing, and that’s the goals. And it’s big. The biggest problem is Liverpool cannot play three passes amongst themselves together. Don was talking about Kerkez last week at Crystal Palace passing the ball out the field. He wasn’t the only one at Palace, it happened twice. It happened twice again today.

“And if you ever needed any sort of inkling of what the biggest problem is, is those when you’ve got two players who are not connected and the ball’s being passed out the field, that’s happening all over the all over the field. This is not just a case of a couple of errant passes.

READ: Rooney picks out ‘clear problem’ with Liverpool that Chelsea ‘exploited’ in Premier League loss

“Liverpool right now are struggling to pass the ball from A to B consistently and correctly. Never mind making three and four passes and moving forward comfortably. They’re not capable. We watched PSG last week. I don’t remember anybody taking more than two touches in a PSG jersey.

“It was out your feet, roll it. Out your feet, roll it. Everybody’s moving. Everybody’s playing passes. I don’t see anybody playing two touch with Liverpool. It’s all two touches, and then it’s head up and then looking for a pass. At this level, you don’t get that time.

“And, again, the first example is a great example. Liverpool couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t breathe, and then they couldn’t close the ball properly either. I mean, I could go on here for the next half an hour.”

READ NEXT: Sturridge claims Liverpool are ‘missing’ £65m star who ‘sacrificed himself’ after Chelsea defeat