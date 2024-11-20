It’s often a sad sight to see as the years go on and a player who was once recognised as the league’s best in his position quickly falls down that list.

It is no different for Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson, who has had a turbulent start to this season while it has looked for some time that his best days are behind him, despite still being capable of the one-off performance where he throws it back to that period.

The Scotland captain missed 25 games last season through injury, though admits he is far more mature now and recognises his performance levels.

Robertson said: “I am a lot older and a lot wiser now than when I came in. When I first came in I was only 23, first time playing for a big club. I have been here for seven years and won everything, played in a lot of big games.

“I am a lot more experienced and a lot better at switching off from everything like over-reactions and things like that. Probably a bad 45 minutes of football against Arsenal, it was not great. I think pretty much everyone had written me off after that.

“That is football and that is what happens these days. People can write me off all they want. But I will always try to keep working, keep improving, I have tried to do that and hopefully (against Villa) I have shown that.”

Robertson was speaking after his country’s dramatic win over Poland where he found a winner in the third minute of stoppage time. For Scotland, he is just as important as he was for his club all them years ago.

Robertson is aware of the outside noise surrounding him at Anfield. “In the last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club. But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again,” he said.

His dislocated shoulder last season meant he was playing through the pain barrier at the Euro’s in the summer, which led to him reporting back to pre-season injured, resulting in him not playing any minutes before the season started.

Robertson said: “I missed pre-season which is never ideal for any player. And then I have had the ankle struggles, I got another knock on it against Wolves and it took a bit of time to settle down.

” I feel good and obviously taking a couple of games out was frustrating. I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that’s what I tried to do.”

Robertson’s current Liverpool deal runs until 2026, and as the third choice captain, he will still have a lot to offer in the dressing room at the very least.