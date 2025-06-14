According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid have made Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson their transfer ‘priority’, with the Scotland captain said to be ‘keen on joining’ the La Liga club.

Robertson’s place in Arne Slot’s starting XI is under threat, with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez the Reds’ top target after signing Florian Wirtz.

Kerkez has impressed during his two years at the Vitality Stadium and is reportedly set to complete a move to Liverpool for a fee in the region of £45 million.

The 21-year-old Hungarian featured in all 38 of the Cherries’ Premier League matches last season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Fabrizio Romano surprisingly revealed Atletico Madrid’s interest in signing Andy Robertson on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone is eager to bring in a new left-back, and the Madrid outfit have also been linked with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez. However, Romano says Robertson is currently ‘higher on their shortlist’.

The transfer guru wrote on X: “Atletico Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate. Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon.

“Atleti have Robertson higher than Theo on their shortlist at LB so far.”

MORE: Transfer rumour power ranking: Shock Robertson link, Spurs to beat Man Utd?

He later added that Robertson is ‘keen on joining Atletico’, with ‘initial talks’ already underway for what is considered their ‘priority’ summer transfer target.

Sky Sports recently asked the Scottish international about his future, with just one year remaining on his Liverpool contract and competition in the form of Kerkez expected to arrive this summer.

“We have discussed it (a new contract), of course we have,” he said. “You know the club have been… we’ve had good discussions with me and the club but what the future holds I am not sure.

“You know all I know is tomorrow I fly off on holiday and it is well needed. I need a rest after a long season and then I look forward to pre-season, that’s all my focus is, I can’t look too far ahead. I never have done that so I am not going to start doing that now.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Liverpool striker targets ranked: Brighton man third, Arsenal and Man Utd target top

👉 Rating the 10 most expensive Premier League signings as Wirtz nears record Liverpool move

👉 Liverpool boss Arne Slot set to appoint ex-Arsenal star as new assistant coach

“I know the position I am in and I have only got a year left and a lot is getting spoken about and getting said but my full focus is, you know, focusing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids.

“Then I will try to come back in the best possible shape for pre-season and then we’ll see what the future holds when these decisions come.”

Robertson added: “I know we’ve only got Jeremie Frimpong through the door so far but it looks as though one or two others are going to be close from what we can see on Sky Sports News.

“But just now we’re at the top, we obviously won the league, and it’s important that the club keeps improving and finding ways to do that.

“The club have identified certain positions where they want to get new blood in, it looks like players we’re linked to are all younger players and they are all exciting players as well.

“So when you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect competition and I have always faced that, everyone here has faced that in their own positions and I expect nothing less.

“I want the club to be ambitious, they are doing that and wherever we fit into that, if we’re happy with our role, we stay and we do it and if not then I am sure there will be a few out the door as well. But you know, that’s the nature of football and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and we keep moving.”

READ NEXT: Rashford to stay as Amorim’s No.9 if sense finally prevails at Manchester United