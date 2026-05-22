Liverpool rocked as new suitor prepare Iraola ‘offer’ after Slot sack ‘decision’ reached

Liverpool must act fast if they’re to hire Andoni Iraola as their successor to Arne Slot after a reliable report revealed the Spaniard has a brand new suitor chasing his services.

Slot is in serious danger of losing his job at Anfield, with a shock report on Thursday claiming the ‘decision’ to axe the Dutchman has already been made. His firing will reportedly come after Liverpool’s final match of the season against Brentford on Sunday.

As of this article’s publication, no reliable publication or journalist has verified Slot is a dead man walking.

Nevertheless, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed Liverpool’s hierarchy, chief among which is sporting director, Richard Hughes, are holding ‘serious talking’ about taking Slot out.

Furthermore, Bailey revealed outgoing Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola, is a wanted man at Anfield.

Not long after that report, French outlet FootMercato went big on claims Iraola is the chosen one on Merseyside.

It was claimed Hughes – who previously hired Iraola at Bournemouth back in 2023 – has discreetly initiated the operation to appoint Iraola as Slot’s replacement.

Liverpool face new threat to Andoni Iraola plans

To do so, Liverpool must fend off competition from Crystal Palace who are seeking a successor to Oliver Glasner. Palace have already put an offer to Iraola.

But per the latest from The Telegraph, Liverpool face an even bigger threat to their Iraola plans in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen.

They stated: ‘Bayer Leverkusen are ready to offer Andoni Iraola an alternative to Crystal Palace should the Spaniard decide to leave the Premier League.

‘Iraola, who has announced he will leave Bournemouth after the season ends this weekend, is top of Palace’s shortlist as they look to appoint a new head coach this summer to replace Oliver Glasner.

‘But, according to German sources, Leverkusen will rival attempts to land the highly rated coach who has guided Bournemouth into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.’

The Telegraph somewhat cryptically stated ‘other jobs’ could pop up for Iraola, though they didn’t namecheck Liverpool specifically.

In any case, what is clear is that if Slot is sacked, Iraola is at the top of Liverpool’s next manager shortlist.

Explaining why, FootMercato wrote: ‘What so appeals to Liverpool is the modern yet discreet profile of the Spanish manager.

‘Iraola has just led Bournemouth to an incredible 6th place in the Premier League by advocating an aggressive and resolutely attacking style of play.

‘A resounding achievement considering he lost his central defenders and goalkeeper last summer, before seeing his best player leave for Manchester City this winter!

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‘His secret weapon? Exceptional tactical adaptability. Dominating possession, pressing high, attacking directly, or dropping back into a compact block… he can do it all.

‘Without the slightest ego and focused on discipline and collective effort, he also prioritizes the development of young talent.’

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