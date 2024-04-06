Liverpool are the top choice for Rodrygo if he leaves Real Madrid this summer after they made a huge offer for the forward, according to reports.

The Reds are set for change in the summer with Jurgen Klopp announcing earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Liverpool want Rodrygo to replace Mo Salah?

Liverpool owners FSG have already moved to bring former sporting director Michael Edwards back into the fold, while Richard Hughes has arrived as the club’s new sporting director from Bournemouth.

There have also been rumours that some of the club’s top stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could follow Klopp out of Anfield.

Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad last summer with reports claiming they were willing to offer as much as £200m to get a deal done.

Liverpool made it clear the Egpytian was not for sale but there are already rumours that clubs from the Saudi Pro League could try again as they look to make him the new face of the league.

The Reds will have potential replacements in mind in case they have to let Salah go and now Spanish publication Nacional insists Rodrygo is a top target.

A report last month claimed Liverpool had raised their offer from €60m to €80m for the Brazil international with the 23-year-old likely to be the ‘main victim’ of Kylian Mbappe’s imminent arrival at the Bernabeu.

Nacional adds that Rodrygo has now ‘received several tempting calls’ but he’s ‘said no’ to Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal.

Rodrygo, who has contributed ten goals and five assists in 30 La Liga appearances, will ‘only leave the Santiago Bernabeu to land on a competitive, ambitious and stable project’ and Liverpool ‘seems to be a destination that would seduce him, despite the departure of Jurgen Klopp’.

Liverpool guarantees Rodrygo a higher salary

Liverpool can ‘guarantee him a higher salary than he receives in Madrid’ and his ‘interesting mission’ is to make the Reds forget about Salah.

The report continues by claiming that Salah has a ‘foot and a half outside’ of Anfield and ‘would be very tempted by the possibility of living one last experience in the Saudi Pro League before retiring’.

