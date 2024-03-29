Liverpool ‘in talks with’ Brazil star ‘to replace’ Salah and Mbappe ‘can facilitate’ £85m summer transfer

Liverpool are looking to beat Man Utd to the signing of Rodrygo despite Real Madrid’s huge asking price providing a potential stumbling block, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football and that has seen some of his players linked with moves away from Liverpool too.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the players who have been in the spotlight despite no confirmation that any of the trio will leave.

Salah seems like the most likely exit in the summer with speculation that Saudi Arabian clubs will again attempt to convince the Egypt international to become the poster boy of their league.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid to sign Salah last summer with rumours that they were willing to spend up to £200m on the forward before Liverpool made it clear they weren’t ready to sell at any price.

And Liverpool, as well as Man Utd, have been linked to Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this week with the Reds reportedly putting two bids on the table for the Brazil international.

READ MORE: Klopp was not Liverpool’s first choice either: Mourinho, Wenger offer Liverpool hope after Alonso ‘snub’

One report earlier today suggested Rodrygo could prove too expensive for Liverpool with Real Madrid turning down their latest €80m bid, which they upped from €60m and insisting they pay €100m (£85m).

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists Rodrygo ‘is in negotiations with Liverpool to leave Real Madrid’ with the report adding that the Reds ‘want’ the Brazil star to ‘replace’ Salah.

Rodrygo is ‘already in negotiations’ with Liverpool ‘in an operation that could satisfy all parties involved’ after the Premier League side ‘established contacts with the Brazilian’.

He is the Reds’ ‘main objective’ to replace Salah in the summer and Liverpool are looking to ‘dress Rodrygo in red’ with the Premier League outfit now ready to ‘redouble their efforts and increase the offer’.

Liverpool are hoping the imminent signing of Kylian Mbappe ‘can facilitate’ the signing of Rodrygo with the Brazilian set for a more ‘secondary role’ next season.

The arrival of compatriot Endrick – who scored the winning goal as Brazil beat England in a friendly last weekend – ‘will also put his current situation in danger’ and Rodrygo could now ‘end up packing his bags and leaving for Anfield’.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Liverpool take Alonso rejection as hilariously badly as Newcastle with ‘stained’ Ashworth exit