Romano reveals Liverpool have ‘agreed personal terms’ for star to join Reds with Wirtz

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The Reds were crowned champions at the end of April with Arne Slot’s side ending the season ten points ahead of nearest challengers Arsenal.

And now Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are well underway with their plans to improve the Liverpool squad over the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is expected to join soon with the Netherlands international completing a medical last week.

And his Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz won’t be far behind with news last week that he had given the green light over a move to Anfield.

Romano also confirmed today that Liverpool have made their ‘first official bid’ for Wirtz with their package worth €100m with add-ons.

READ: 16 Conclusions from the Premier League’s final day: Controversy, predictability, silver linings and more

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen. Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon. Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool.’

Liverpool are also looking to sign a left-back this summer with the Reds now in direct communication with Bournemouth over a deal for Kerkez.

Romano has revealed that the Reds already have an “agreement on personal terms” with the Cherries defender and all parties will continue talks this week.

He said on his YouTube channel: “My information, guys, is that Kerkez already has an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool. So just about some small details to be clarified.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365…

👉 Outrageous stats of Mohamed Salah as Liverpool legend breaks multiple records on final day

👉 2024/25 Premier League Winners: Liverpool, Salah, Newcastle, Forest, Chelsea, Moyes and more

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Liverpool break record with Bournemouth biggest final-day earners

“And then Liverpool are in contact with Bournemouth. Liverpool are still working on this one.

“So not only Wirtz, not only Frimpong, also in active conversations for Kerkez, and this week, the conversations will continue to get the deal done.”

Former Premier League manager Gordon Strachan reckons the signing of Kerkez would see Andy Robertson start producing his best performances once again.

Strachan said: “Regardless of how Andy Robertson has played for Liverpool this season, he’s been such a huge asset for club and country over the past few years. He’s obviously not been as effective for Scotland as they don’t have the same calibre of players that Liverpool does. If they want to let go of him this summer, I know Andy won’t give up without a fight, he won’t leave lying down.

“He still believes in his ability and his energy is great, he knows everything about how to be a great player for Liverpool and he’s still effective. That said, if someone is brought in to replace him, they need to be world class.

“I think if Liverpool were to sign Milos Kerkez, it could kickstart Robertson up again and end up putting another couple of years on his career at the club.”