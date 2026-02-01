Romano reveals Liverpool ‘agreement’ to sign PL star before deadline ‘was done days ago’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool reached an agreement with Lutsharel Geertruida ‘days ago’ as they look to sign the Netherlands international before the transfer deadline.

The Reds missed out on signing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window as Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute with Manchester City bringing him to the Etihad Stadium in January.

After Giovanni Leoni picked up a season-ending injury early on in the campaign it meant Liverpool were very short in central defence with Joe Gomez their only back-up to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back.

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley then suffered a serious injury earlier this month with Frimpong – who is a lot more offensive – their main alternative, although Gomez can also play there.

Liverpool had to start their 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in central defence, while Frimpong picked up an injury and had to be substituted on four minutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai filled in at right-back again on Saturday as Liverpool beat Newcastle United 4-1 but that takes away the Hungary international’s ability further up the pitch.

And now Geertruida could be the answer before the transfer deadline as Liverpool look to bring in the Netherlands international – who is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig – as the 25-year-old can play anywhere across the backline.

Romano wrote on X earlier on Sunday: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, in talks to sign Lutsharel Geertruida as new defender. Initial contacts took place with Sunderland as Arne Slot knows him well since Feyenoord times. #LFC in club to club negotiations.’

And now the transfer expert has brought more details on that exclusive story by revealing Liverpool have already reached an agreement with the player.

Romano added on X: ‘More on Geertruida exclusive news. The agreement between Liverpool and Lutsharel Geertruida was done days ago, never an issue on personal terms. Geertruida wants the move, he knows Arne Slot very well. It’s on Liverpool, Sunderland and RB Leipzig to understand how to find a solution in next hours.’

After previously hinting that Liverpool may not dip into the transfer market because they are taking a long-term approach, Liverpool boss Slot has now admitted that they are attempting to bring in new signings.

Slot told reporters over the weekend: “I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it.

“But yeah, 48 hours to go. Let’s see where the window ends up.”