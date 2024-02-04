Liverpool: Romano reveals manager ‘higher on list than’ De Zerbi as Klopp post-Anfield job is rubbished

Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Xabi Alonso is currently “considered higher on the list” to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool than Roberto De Zerbi.

Klopp made the announcement nine days ago that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season with the German citing tiredness as a key reason for leaving the role.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table and head into their crucial clash against Arsenal five points clear of their nearest competitors.

Klopp will be looking to bow out on a high but the Reds will soon have to look for a new manager to continue building in the summer.

There have already been numerous names linked to the job but Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is the early favourite with the bookmakers, while Brighton manager De Zerbi is also understood to be in the frame.

But Romano has hinted that Alonso is further up the list than De Zerbi on Liverpool’s list of targets, although there are rumours that they will look to appoint a new sporting director first before deciding on a new boss.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool will also have a new director and then a new manager, with Xabi Alonso considered higher on the list than Roberto De Zerbi, but the situation is quite open. All these movements will lead to a crazy summer window.”

Klopp’s future has also been the subject of much speculation with links to Barcelona and the Germany national team job.

But German journalist Dominik Dose has likened the possibility of Klopp taking over as Germany manager to some poor medical advice.

“In terms of sport, something remains incomparable: a coach who has had success in three positions over many years is rare,” Dose wrote in Sudkurier.

“But the fact that you always decided to go to Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool yourself is unique. Saying goodbye everywhere when everyone is still saying, ‘Man, that’s a great guy,’ is what you want.

“It’s crazy that you managed to do this three times – because even with the best will in the world, something like this can’t be planned.

“I bet what made you smile the most after your resignation was the reaction in football Germany – the idea that you could then simply take over the rubble of the national team in the summer.

“The idea makes about as much sense as advising a person with back pain to have their legs broken so that they can finally have other things to worry about.”