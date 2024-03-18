Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told Liverpool fans to “keep an eye on” Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim in the battle to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp’s hopes of winning an unprecedented Quadruple were took apart on Sunday when Manchester United twice came from behind to beat Liverpool 4-3 in extra time in their FA Cup quarter-final.

After already winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season, Liverpool are second in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal on goal difference, while they are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

And Klopp’s shoes will be big ones to fill next season for any incoming manager with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso still the favourite for the job.

Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi have been mooted as back-up options in case Bayern Munich beat them to Alonso.

READ MORE: The many times Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has come across as a massive arse

The Bavarians are reportedly ‘willing to break the bank’ to beat Liverpool to Alonso with the Spaniard ‘more likely to remain in Germany next season’.

And now Romano insists that Liverpool fans need to “keep an eye on” Sporting’s Amorim as he is appreciated by a number of clubs in England, including the Reds.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We know many clubs will be busy with hiring new managers over the summer, that Bayern and Liverpool will fight for Xabi Alonso.

“I told you before and I’ll keep repeating it…. Keep an eye on Rúben Amorim, the Sporting manager, because many clubs are looking at him, including in England as he’s appreciated in the Premier League.

“We already say that he could be another candidate for Liverpool in addition to Xabi Alonso, but we know that Bayern are looking at both of them. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Michael Edwards, who left Liverpool as sporting director in 2022, has already returned to the club as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football with the Reds gearing up for the summer transfer window.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Edwards and the recruitment team at Anfield already have their eyes set on ‘two top signings’ in the form of Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

Liverpool plan ‘to reinforce their squad this summer with high-calibre players’ this summer with Musiala – who is valued at £100m by Bayern – a top target with fresh ‘speculation about his future due to behind-the-scenes problems at the German club’.

While Kimmich ‘faces an uncertain future in Germany’ leading to Liverpool’s interest in signing the Germany international, who ‘could be available for as little as £25m, making him an attractive option for the English club’.

Liverpool ‘seeks to strengthen its squad with players of proven quality in the elite of European football’ and both players ‘would represent significant improvements in their respective positions’.

READ MORE: Premier League stats: Van Dijk a joke in the air; Man Utd captain Fernandes most key passes