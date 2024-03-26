Liverpool: Romano reveals Alonso U-turn and provides update on TAA to Real Madrid

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool and Bayern Munich “are obsessed with” Xabi Alonso as they look for new managers.

The Reds need a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will step down at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Romano: Liverpool and Bayern are ‘obsessed’ with Alonso

Alonso remains the favourite with the bookmakers to replace Klopp at Anfield but reports out of Germany are convinced that the Spaniard will chose Bayern Munich if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Leverkusen are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season and are currently ten points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich heading into the final eight matches of the campaign.

Liverpool do have back-up options if they fail to land Alonso with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi heading that alternative list.

Earlier in the season, Romano has revealed that Alonso made a decision to switch focus from considering some job opportunities to completely concentrating on the task at Leverkusen.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “At the moment Xabi Alonso’s only focus, despite links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, is on winning three titles with Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier in the season, Alonso started to consider some possibilities, and there were enquiries to see his contract situation at Leverkusen, but for now his only focus is on finishing this season strongly.

“In around December, the situation changed completely and Leverkusen understood that they had a real chance of winning the Bundesliga, and so Alonso is only focused on that. They are now the favourites, and they will also be looking at the Europa League as well, then after that we’ll see about his future.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy to hear anything concrete in March or April. Also Alonso is under contract with Leverkusen and there is no specific clause for this summer, so it means clubs have to go there and negotiate and no one wants to distract them in this moment.

“I’m sure Liverpool and Bayern are obsessed with Alonso and want to present their projects to him, but it’s really too early to know what he’s going to decide. I think it will depend on when they win the Bundesliga and how things go for them in the Europa League as well.”

Romano: There is now interest in TAA from Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be one player who chooses not to remain for the post-Klopp era at Liverpool with reliable reports linking him to Real Madrid.

There is still a possibility that he stays for years to come at Anfield but Romano insists there are no talks over a new contract despite his deal running out in the summer of 2025.

Romano added: “We know Trent Alexander-Arnold is a crucial player for Liverpool, but how likely is a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid? We’ll see – there is a fantastic relationship there between him and everyone at the club, so I’m sure Liverpool will try to do everything to keep him.

“Still, there is now interest from Real Madrid, they are monitoring the situation, though at the moment there is no direct contact with the player or anything like that. They are keeping a close eye on things, but it’s still early.

“It’s also worth saying that at the moment there is no direct conversation between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool over a new contract. That’s why Real Madrid are monitoring the situation because they know there is no concrete negotiation there. It will then be important to see what happens under the new structure with Michael Edwards, and how these conversations will go.”