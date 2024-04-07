Liverpool target Ruben Amorim has a ‘verbal pact’ in place that will see him leave Sporting for €10million if a ‘top club’ comes in for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sporting head coach is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running.

Ruben Amorim can join Liverpool for £8.5m

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is also in the frame but it is now widely believed that the Portuguese is the current number-one choice.

Romano said as much earlier this week, stating that Amorim is the “favourite” for to occupy the Anfield hot seat next season.

He wrote in his CaughtOffside column: “Despite the links with De Zerbi as Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that – I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now. De Zerbi has been on the list for Liverpool for some time as well, but there’s still no development so far.”

There has been a lot of talk about a potential release clause in Amorim’s Sporting contract and Romano has now provided some important details.

The Italian journalist says he can leave for various prices but the head coach has a ‘verbal pact’ that means he can join a ‘top club’ for €10m (£8.5m), which is around £9m less than his €20m release clause.

‘Ruben Amorim contract situation,” he wrote on X. ‘€30m release clause only valid for clubs in Portugal. €20m release clause for clubs from abroad. Verbal pact in case of top club proposal: €10m could be enough to let Ruben leave in the summer.’

This will be viewed as a massive boost to Liverpool’s pursuit of Amorim, who is clearly very open to leaving Sporting for a club of the Reds’ stature.

READ MORE: Serie A boss leaps to fourth in top 10 next Liverpool manager candidates

It will be a huge summer of changes at Anfield and the biggest job new sporting director Richard Hughes has on his hands is finding the best manager to take things forward.

It’s unclear how fast Liverpool will act in their pursuit of Klopp’s replacement with so much already going on behind the scenes and the club fighting to add the Premier League and Europa League trophies to the Carabao Cup they won earlier this year.

Speaking earlier this week, David Ornstein confirmed that there have been “conversations” between Amorim and Liverpool.

“My most recent information is that he is very much in the frame for Liverpool – not Barcelona – and conversations have taken place,” Ornstein said.

He continued: “But despite many on the outside suggesting he is the top target, I’m not sure that’s the case internally – not because someone else is or he won’t become that but because there isn’t one while Liverpool continue with what will be a thorough process.

“Clearly Amorim is a wanted man and I definitely expect him to leave Sporting this summer. I hear the Premier League is his preference and we don’t know for sure yet but there could well be multiple vacancies, so even if Liverpool do decide to go for him he will also need to decide if they are where he wants to go.”

READ NEXT: Mac Allister behind Arsenal man in top 10 Premier League signings of the season but Tottenham dominate