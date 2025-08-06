According to reports, Liverpool are plotting a move for an alternative to Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi after failing with two bids for the Englishman.

Liverpool have already made a huge statement in this summer’s transfer window as they have spent around £260m on signings in this window.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are marquee signings for Arne Slot‘s side, but they remain in the market for further additions in the coming weeks.

The exits of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah raise funds, while Harvey Elliott could be the next out of the door as he is attracting interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Reports in recent hours have revealed that they have identified the versatile midfielder as a potential replacement for Xavi Simons, who looks to be heading to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Elliott is viewed as the “perfect replacement for Simons”.

“Harvey Elliott remains a target for RB Leipzig,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s been exploring opportunities but he loves Liverpool. He’d love to stay, he’d love to play but with so many players joining, it’s not easy.

“Now RB Leipzig are prepared to make an important proposal for Harvey Elliott and to the player. He could be the perfect replacement for Xavi Simons.”

Romano has subsequently revealed that talks are currently ongoing between Elliott and RB Leipzig over contract terms.

He tweeted: “RB Leipzig have started discussing contract terms with Harvey Elliott as priority target to replace Xavi Simons. Discussions ongoing waiting to understand player’s decision.”

Regarding potential incomings, Liverpool remain interested in Alexander Isak, while they also need a new centre-back as they are short of options following Quansah’s exit.

A report on Tuesday claimed Liverpool have ‘moved on to other options’ after ‘insulting’ Crystal Palace with two ‘offers’ for Guehi, while Romano claims they “appreciate” Para starlet Giovanni Leoni.

“Liverpool have an appreciation of Giovanni Leoni, a very talented young defender at Parma,” Romano added.

“At the moment, there are no negotiations. He’s also on the list at Inter, Milan and Juventus in Serie A.

“Parma still hope to keep the player and have him as a regular starter.”

This is while Benjamin Sesko’s anticipated move to Man Utd could impact Liverpool’s attempts to land Isak.

“It’s on hold at this moment. If Newcastle sign Benjamin Sesko, it can be way easier for Liverpool to return to the table and get Isak,” Romano said.

“Liverpool will bid if Newcastle open the doors. If Sesko goes to Man Utd, and Man Utd feel internally that he will, then it will be different.

“To find a striker now, towards the end of the transfer window, is not going to be easy.”