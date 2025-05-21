Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is “very keen” on a transfer to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have had a brilliant season with Arne Slot leading Liverpool to their 20th English top-flight title in his first campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool are now in a great position heading into the transfer market with the Reds able to fully concentrate on new additions.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong will be their first signing of the summer as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be joining Spanish giants Real Madrid.

There have been many other links too with Liverpool competing with Bayern Munich for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

And Romano revealed on Monday that Liverpool were ‘advancing’ in their attempts to sign Bournemouth left-back Kerkez ahead of the summer.

Romano wrote on X: Understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing!

“Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move. Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee.”

And now the transfer expert is back to give more details on their pursuit of Kerkez and reveal that the Premier League defender “would be very happy to join” Liverpool.

Romano said on the Market Madness podcast: “Yeah, Liverpool are leading the race, They are in very positive contact with the agent of the player, who is the same agent who represents Federico Chiesa. So, he has a very good relationship with Liverpool.

“The player would be very keen on the move, conversations are positive also in this case. But, it’s not at the final stages yet, it’s not done yet. We need to be more patient than the Jeremie Frimpong move, which has been a very fast deal.

“In this case, there are more clubs involved, which is why Liverpool are working on it, advancing but are careful till the end because there are other clubs looking for a left-back in the market. So, we have to see what happens there.

“What I can guarantee is that Kerkez would be very happy to join Liverpool. The message from the player’s camp to the club has already arrived. They are discussing personal terms. There has already been direct contact between Liverpool and Bournemouth to discuss the price tag. The conversation is ongoing.”

Kerkez has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season and former Watford striker Troy Deeney recently branded him “one of the best” in the world in his position.

Deeney said in March: “For me, he is one of the best left-backs in world football already. He is exceptional with the ball and without it, runs all day and has loads of room to grow.

“It is not surprising that Liverpool have been linked to him.”