Liverpool owners John W Henry and FSG are looking to back Arne Slot in the transfer market

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a clear update on Liverpool’s attempts to land a top target, with a breakthrough made.

Liverpool are not messing around this summer as they have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi after winning their 20th Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut season.

The Reds are backing Slot after he did a sensational job in his first season at Anfield and they are looking to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League.

Two signings are currently on the agenda as they have worked tirelessly to fend off competition to sign Bayer Leverkusen standout Florian Wirtz and ‘agree’ a cut-price deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Wirtz’s move to Anfield is expected to be completed in the coming days and top left-back target Milos Kerkez is also closing in on a move to the Premier League champions.

Kerkez enjoyed a breakout season for Bournemouth during the 2024/25 campaign and has been identified by FSG as their preferred long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, whose shock exit is gathering pace rather quickly.

The Hungary international is valued at around £45m and it’s been widely reported in recent weeks that he is leaning towards a move to Liverpool.

Over the weekend, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Liverpool are “100% convinced” that they will sign Kerkez this summer.

He tweeted: “Liverpool are 100% convinced that the transfer of Milos #Kerkez will go through.

“It is set to be finalised once Florian Wirtz has signed and been presented. A verbal agreement between #LFC and Kerkez is done.”

This proposed transfer edged closer on Monday afternoon as Bournemouth completed a deal worth around £14.5m in total for his ‘replacement’ Adrien Truffert, who has joined the Premier League outfit from Rennes.

Romano confirms Truffert has been signed to succeed Kerkez, ‘who’s gonna join Liverpool’.

Regarding his move to Bournemouth, Truffert said: “I’m really happy and proud to join AFC Bournemouth.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to keep progressing and to be part of an ambitious project. I felt the club’s confidence in me from the first discussions, and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a dream for any player to play in the Premier League. It’s one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week, and helping the team achieve great things.”

President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto added: “We’re delighted to bring such an excellent talent to the club so early on in the window.

“Adrien is a player that we’ve admired for some time and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age.

“We’re excited to work with Adrien and are thrilled to have a player of such quality join us as we look to build on a record-breaking season for the club.”