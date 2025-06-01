According to reports, a ‘deal is done’ for one Liverpool star to leave, while the Premier League champions are preparing to make their next signing.

Liverpool massively surpassed expectations during Arne Slot‘s first season at Anfield as they were comfortably the best team in the Premier League and won their 20th title with four games remaining.

Despite this, Liverpool‘s squad is likely to look very different next season as a significant overhaul is already underway at Anfield.

Slot is being allowed to build his own team after getting the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s side in his debut campaign and targets are being pursued in several positions.

There are also going to be a few exits, with England international Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be followed out of the door by some of his former teammates.

READ: Liverpool, Chelsea signings at risk of losing place in XI of best signings made by Champions League winners



Alexander-Arnold’s exit has been inevitable for a while and the same can be said for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has publicly stated that he is ready to be a No.1.

We have ranked Kelleher as the third-best No.2 in the Premier League as he’s barely put a foot wrong when filling in for Alisson Becker, but is not trusted to replace the Brazil international, as Giorgi Mamardashvili is joining from Valencia this summer.

Mamardashvili’s arrival sealed Kelleher’s fate as the new signing and Alisson will compete for starts next season, while the Republic of Ireland international will have a fresh start elsewhere.

Numerous Premier League clubs have been linked with Kelleher in recent months, but Brentford have emerged as his most likely destination.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool second bid for Wirtz ‘not accepted’ after ‘nagging doubt’ over British transfer record

👉 Liverpool ‘want to hijack’ Man Utd deal for £50m ‘world-class talent’ as Reds ‘take advantage’

👉 Slot starter’s transfer ‘pressure’ works as Liverpool ‘lower price due to Wirtz’ in Barcelona boost

Brentford need a new goalkeeper as they are selling Mark Flekken to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming on Sunday afternoon that they are ‘advancing’ for Kelleher.

He tweeted: “Brentford have accepted an £11m bid from Bayer Leverkusen for Mark Flekken. Goalkeeper is now finalising his move.

“Brentford also in advanced talks with Liverpool to sign Caoimhin Kelleher. Fee of around £18m discussed.”

Jacobs later added that the Reds have ‘accepted’ Brentford’s £18m ‘bid’, while Fabrizio Romano claims this ‘deal is done’.

Romano tweeted: “Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, here we go! Deal done for the goalkeeper to join from Liverpool on £18m package fee add-ons included.

“Mark Flekken will leave Brentford and join Bayer Leverkusen for €10m.”

This transfer boosts Liverpool’s budget as they look to build on this season’s success, with three/four key additions likely to join Jeremie Fimpong in signing for the champions.

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz and are also likely to sign a striker, while they are edging closer to landing top left-back target, Milos Kerkez.

Before the news on Kelleher surfaces, Jacobs revealed Liverpool are set to make a ‘formal bid’ for the Bournemouth standout.

He said: “Liverpool expected to place a formal bid for Milos Kerkez in the coming days.

“Bournemouth want £40m+. Kerkez has already agreed to the move.”