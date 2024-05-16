Liverpool: Romano reveals ‘crazy’ price for ‘ideal Salah replacement’ as Saudi eye crucial Reds duo

Liverpool will have to make “a really crazy proposal” if they want to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kudus has enjoyed a successful debut season in the Premier League, providing 13 goal contributions in 32 top-flight appearances while completing the most successful dribbles.

He has been a shining light in an otherwise underwhelming season for West Ham, who have secured a ninth-place finish in the league with one match remaining.

His form has caught the eye of several Premier League giants, with many people wondering why the hell Erik ten Hag brought Antony to Manchester United instead.

The Ghanaian – who left Ajax for West Ham in a deal worth around £35million last summer – scored his fifth Premier League goal in his 13th appearance, with £85m winger Antony reaching that milestone in his 52nd.

Ten Hag managed both players in the Dutch capital and while United were linked with Kudus, they never appeared to be close to signing him, with the manager somehow preferring Antony – who moved to England a year earlier than his former team-mate.

One of the clubs believed to be keen on signing Kudus is Liverpool, who could be in the market for a new right-winger amidst Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah.

It was reported by Fichajes last month that the Reds’ transfer ‘priority’ was to a player in Salah’s position, with Kudus deemed the ‘ideal replacement’.

And recent reports coming out of Kudus’ native Ghana claim that he has a release clause worth £85million.

Liverpool need to make ‘crazy’ bid for ‘ideal Salah replacement’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the situation, noting that there might be a release clause but “it is not guaranteed to start this summer”, meaning it will take a “crazy” bid for West Ham to consider letting him go.

“I think it has to be a really crazy proposal because West Ham, at the moment, are not commenting about this release clause,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“Sources guarantee that a release clause is included in his contract, but it is not guaranteed to start this summer. It’s still a tricky situation.”

A report from The Telegraph earlier this week has added fuel to the fire regarding Salah.

The report focuses on interest from Saudi Arabia in superstars in the Premier League, including Liverpool duo Salah and Alisson – who have both been crucial in the club’s success under Jurgen Klopp.

‘Ambitious moves are also being discussed for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson. It is already known there is interest in Mohamed Salah, who was subject of a failed £150 million bid last year from Al-Ittihad, and Kevin De Bruyne,’ the report states. ‘As with last summer it appears the Pro League will attempt to raid the Premier League – and clubs there want to do deals, recognising they can get higher prices than anywhere else – with United having already forged links with clubs within the league, most notably Ittihad, who are based in Jeddah.’

